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OASIS: DON'T LOOK BACK IN ANGER to Open in IMAX September 9, Wide Release September 11

The documentary follows Liam and Noel Gallagher's reunion tour, Oasis Live '25, with rare access and their first joint interview in two decades.

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OASIS: DON'T LOOK BACK IN ANGER to Open in IMAX September 9, Wide Release September 11

Fans will be able to see the documentary film OASIS: DON'T LOOK BACK IN ANGER exclusively in IMAX on Wednesday, September 9th, by attending the 'Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger IMAX Early Access Screenings,' two days ahead of the film's wide release on September 11, 2026. Those in attendance will receive a collectible movie ticket, while supplies last.

Synopsis

'Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger' charts Liam and Noel Gallagher's triumphant reunion tour, Oasis Live '25, one of the most anticipated rock 'n' roll comebacks of our time. The film is an unapologetically uplifting account of the biggest musical event of 2025, capturing the experience and emotions of the band and their fans across the world. The unique perspective includes rehearsal, backstage, and onstage access as well as the first joint interviews with Noel and Liam in over 20 years. Alongside the band's sold-out world tour, the film also explores the profound emotional impact of this phenomenal global cultural moment and what their music means to audiences and generations worldwide.

Credits

Created By: Steven Knight

Directed By: Dylan Southern, Will Lovelace

Produced By: Sam Bridger, Guy Heeley

Executive Produced By: Kate Shepherd, Marisa Clifford, Davud Karbassioun, Tom Mackay, Krista Wegener, Isabel Davis, and Tim O'Shea

Sound Mixers: James Mather, Tarn Willers

Cinematographer: Haris Zambarloukos

Editors: George Cragg, Martina Zamolo

Cast: Liam Gallagher, Noel Gallagher, Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs, Gem Archer, Andy Bell, Joey Waronker, Christian Madden

Rated: R

Runtime: 124 minutes

Click Here to Get Tickets
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