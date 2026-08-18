OUR HERO, BALTHAZAR and THE NAPA BOYS Available to Stream at Home

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OUR HERO, BALTHAZAR and THE NAPA BOYS are now available to stream at home. Halsey served as executive producer on OUR HERO, BALTHAZAR.

As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, OUR HERO, BALTHAZAR is a coming-of-age comedy starring Jaeden Martell as Balthy Malone, a lonely New Yorker who dreams of becoming a hero, and Asa Butterfield as Solomon Jackson, a struggling Texan seeking recognition by posting violent threats online. After the two connect through a chance encounter on the internet, Balthy travels to Texas in an attempt to befriend Solomon and prevent a potential tragedy, a decision that pulls both teens into a dangerous situation. The film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival before receiving a North American theatrical release beginning March 27 in New York at Regal Union Square, followed by a Los Angeles opening on April 3 at Alamo Drafthouse Downtown LA, with additional cities to follow. It later returned to theaters for a special one-day-only event across North America on Thursday, July 23, 2026.

OUR HERO, BALTHAZAR received a Critic's Pick nod from the New York Times.

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