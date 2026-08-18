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Chase Stokes, Drew Starkey Recall Reading Final OUTER BANKS Season 5 Script

The cast also shared behind the scenes photos from filming the show's last season.

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Chase Stokes, Drew Starkey and Jonathan Daviss sat down with TODAY to discuss the fifth and final season of Netflix's "Outer Banks," opening up about the emotional experience of reading the show's closing script. Starkey described the cast's reaction upon receiving the pages, recalling, "We all frantically dropped what we were doing... and got on a group FaceTime after."

The conversation also turned to what comes next for Daviss, who opened up about his upcoming role as Snoop Dogg.

During the segment, all three actors shared personal photos taken on set while filming the show's final episodes, offering fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the last days of production.

The appearance gave viewers a candid look at how the cast processed the end of the series as "Outer Banks" wraps its run.

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