BUDDY Horror Film to Release New Teaser Trailer 3

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Roadside Attractions and Saban Films will release BUDDY in theaters on August 28, 2026.

A new teaser trailer for the film has been released.

Remember Buddy—the bright orange unicorn and star of that classic children's television show who brought joy and life lessons into your living room?

Inside the colorful world of 'It's Buddy!', a group of children spend their days singing, dancing, and helping Buddy spread happiness. But when one child refuses to play along, Buddy is not pleased and cracks begin to appear in this seemingly perfect world.

The film is presented by Roadside Attractions and Saban Films, a Boulderlight Pictures / Low Spark Films production, in association with Sipur Studios and Substance.

The film is Rated R, with a runtime of 95 Minutes. It is rated R for bloody violence, some drug content and language – all involving children.

Credits

Directed by Casper Kelly

Written by Casper Kelly and Jamie King

Produced by Tyler Davidson, Drew Sykes, Raphael Margules, J.D. Lifsz, and Tracy Rosenblum

Executive Produced by Kevin Flanigan, Dexter Braff, Roberto Linck, Nathan McAuley, Emilio Schenker, Gideon Tadmor, Adam J. Wilde, Geoff Yaw, Ryan J. Kelly, Casper Kelly, and Jamie King

Starring Cristin Milioti, Delaney Quinn, Patton Oswalt, Michael Shannon, with Topher Grace and Keegan-Michael Key

Tickets are available now via Fandango.

Watch the Teasers

Photo Credit: Roadside Attractions and Saban Films



Photo Credit: Roadside Attractions and Saban Films

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