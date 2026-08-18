SILO Season 3 Episode 8 Sneak Peek Clip Released Ahead of Apple TV Premiere

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Apple TV has released a sneak peek clip from episode eight of 'Silo' season three, the world-building drama starring and executive produced by Rebecca Ferguson. The series is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes for three consecutive seasons and is created by Emmy-nominated screenwriter Graham Yost, who also serves as showrunner. Already renewed for a fourth and final season, the eighth episode will premiere on Apple TV on Friday, August 21, followed by one new episode every Friday through September 4, 2026.

Episode 308 - Gray Goo - Premieres Friday, August 21, 2026 on Apple TV

Knox's father Gus comes clean about a secret. Charlotte makes a life-changing decision.

Season three of 'Silo' continues the saga of a dystopian society of 10,000 people living underground under mysterious circumstances, while revealing an origin story set centuries earlier. In the present, Juliette Nichols (Ferguson) survives her forced 'cleaning' but returns with memory loss as the silo recovers from rebellion and faces a dangerous new threat. Meanwhile, in the 'Before Times,' journalist Helen Drew (Jessica Henwick) and Congressman Daniel Keene (Ashley Zukerman) uncover a conspiracy that pulls them into a chain of events with catastrophic, irreversible consequences. Based on Hugh Howey's New York Times bestselling trilogy, 'Silo.'

The ensemble cast returning alongside Ferguson includes Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Rick Gomez, Billy Postlethwaite, and Clare Perkins. Joining the cast for season three are Zukerman and Henwick, who appeared in the season two finale, along with Laura Innes, Jessica Brown Findlay, Morven Christie, Reed Birney, and Matt Craven, with Colin Hanks set to recur. Steve Zahn will also return.

'Silo' is produced by Apple Studios. The series is executive produced by Yost, Michael Dinner, Nina Jack, Joanna Thapa, Ferguson, Morten Tyldum, Howey, Amber Templemore, Fred Golan, Rémi Aubuchon and AMC Studios.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple



Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

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