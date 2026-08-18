THE TRAITORS: NEW BLOOD Trailer Teases Alan Cumming's First All-Civilian Cast

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A new trailer for THE TRAITORS: NEW BLOOD gives the first extended look at the competition series' shift away from celebrity contestants, featuring everyday Americans navigating the show's murder mystery gameplay for the first time. TODAY shared the preview, which offers a sneak peek at the civilian players entering the game.

THE TRAITORS: NEW BLOOD marks a departure for the Emmy Award-winning franchise, which has previously relied on casts of celebrities and socialites. According to prior BroadwayWorld coverage, the 22 civilian contestants competing this season were selected from a nationwide search that drew more than 80,000 applicants. Emmy-winning host Alan Cumming returns to welcome the players into his now-familiar castle in the Scottish Highlands, where he chooses who plays as a Traitor and who must survive as a Faithful.

The series will debut with a two-hour extended premiere on NBC before continuing with additional new episodes airing Thursdays and streaming the next day on Peacock. The civilian cast will compete for a prize fund worth up to $250,000, raising the stakes for contestants without the built-in public profile of past celebrity seasons.

More details on the cast and premiere plans were previously reported by BroadwayWorld in THE TRAITORS: NEW BLOOD Trailer, First Look Images to Debut on NBC, which outlined the show's premiere schedule and format changes for this new all-civilian edition.

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