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Debbie Allen Returns for A DIFFERENT WORLD Sequel Trailer

The sitcom sequel follows the next generation navigating college life inside and outside the classroom.

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TODAY has shared a first-look trailer for the sequel to the 1990s sitcom A Different World, giving fans an early glimpse at the project before its release. The clip centers on the daughter of original series alums Dwayne and Whitley as she navigates her own path both inside and outside the classroom, while Debbie Allen returns to reprise her iconic role from the original show.

Allen's presence in the trailer ties the new installment directly to the legacy of A Different World as the sequel shifts focus to a new central character while keeping a familiar face from the original cast connected to the story.

The trailer frames the sequel as both a continuation and an expansion of the original series' world, following the daughter of Dwayne and Whitley as she works through her own experiences on campus. Details on a premiere date were not included in the trailer's release materials.

The footage was shared as part of TODAY's coverage of upcoming entertainment releases, offering audiences an early look ahead of any further updates on the project.

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