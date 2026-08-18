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LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Sets Guest Lineup for Upcoming Week

Nick Kroll, Isa Briones, Brett Goldstein, Will Forte and Alison Brie also join the guest roster.

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LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Sets Guest Lineup for Upcoming Week

NBC has released the guest lineup for LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers for the week of August 18 through August 25.

Listings

Tuesday, August 18: Guests include Lisa Kudrow (The Comeback) and Nicholas Braun (The Sheep Detectives). (OAD 5/7/2026)

Wednesday, August 19: Guests include Tiffany Haddish and Josh Groban (CINEMATIC). (OAD 5/12/2026)

Thursday, August 20: Guests include Pedro Pascal (Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu), Billy Eichner (Billy on Billy), and Jill Kargman (Miracle on 74th St). (OAD 5/13/2026)

Friday, August 21: Guests include Nick Kroll (Mating Season) and Isa Briones (Just in Time; The Pitt). (OAD 5/14/2026)

Monday, August 24: Guests include Brett Goldstein (Office Romance) and David Sedaris (The Land and It's People). (OAD 6/1/2026)

Tuesday, August 25: Guests include Will Forte (The Four Seasons) and Alison Brie (Masters of the Universe). (OAD 6/3/2026)

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