SHADOW FORCE to Arrive on 4K, Digital From Lionsgate

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SHADOW FORCE is set to arrive on 4K and Digital from Lionsgate, with the release dated September 29, 2026.

The film is an Action / Thriller rated R for violence, and language throughout, with a running time of 104 minutes. The cast includes Kerry Washington, Omar Sy, Mark Strong, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Cliff 'Method Man' Smith, and Jahleel Kamara. It is directed by Joe Carnahan, and written by Leon Chills and Joe Carnahan.

Synopsis

In Shadow Force, Kyrah (Kerry Washington) and Issac (Golden Globe nominee Omar Sy) were once the leaders of a multinational special forces group called Shadow Force. They broke the rules by falling in love, and in order to protect their son, they go underground. With a large bounty on their heads, and the vengeful Shadow Force hot on their trail, one family's fight becomes an all-out war.

Program Information

Year of Production: 2025

Title Copyright: Shadow Force © 2024, Artwork & Supplementary Materials , & © 2026 Lions Gate Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Closed-Captioned: No

Feature Run Time: 104 mins.

Subtitles: Spanish, English, English SDH, French

Format: 16x9 (2.39:1) Presentation in Dolby Vision

Audio: English Dolby Atmos, English Descriptive Audio, French 5.1 Dolby Audio

Special Features

Shadow Force: Declassified — Audio Commentary with Writer-Director Joe Carnahan and Editor Kevin Hale

Making Shadow Force — Ain't Nothing to F*** With

International Waters: The Locations Behind Shadow Force

Isla Gunfight: Final Battle Breakdown

Couples Therapy: Stunts and Weapons Training

Theatrical Trailer

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