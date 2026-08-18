KING OF THE HILL Breaks Down Bobby's Same Old Bobby Scene In New Featurette
The featurette pulls back the curtain on how one key Bobby moment took shape.
Hulu shared a new Anatomy of a Scene featurette focused on the Same Old Bobby moment from KING OF THE HILL, offering a closer look at how the scene was built as a new season of the show streams on the platform.
The featurette is part of a promotional push tied to the show's return, with Hulu framing the segment around the specific scene rather than broader plot details. The Same Old Bobby title points to the character's continuity, though the clip itself keeps its focus narrowly on the mechanics of the scene rather than wider season context.
KING OF THE HILL is now streaming on both Hulu and Hulu on Disney+, giving viewers access to the new season alongside the promotional rollout that has included the Anatomy of a Scene breakdown. Hulu has used similar behind-the-scenes formats for other titles, giving audiences a glimpse at production choices rather than plot spoilers.
No additional details about the scene's dialogue, animation process, or voice work were included beyond the breakdown itself, with Hulu keeping the featurette centered on the Same Old Bobby scene as a standalone piece of the new season's marketing.