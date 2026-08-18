Will Forte, Lana Condor Reveal COYOTE VS. ACME Easter Eggs and Looney Tunes Rules

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Will Forte and Lana Condor stopped by TODAY to discuss their new film Coyote vs. ACME, in which they play members of Wile E. Coyote's legal defense team. The pair talked about what they hope audiences take away from the movie and shared how deeply Looney Tunes has shaped their sense of humor, with Forte noting that the classic cartoons played a major role in forming his comedic sensibilities.

During the conversation, Forte and Condor also detailed the specific rules they had to follow while making the film, a nod to staying faithful to the source material's tone and history. They capped the appearance by teasing several easter eggs embedded throughout Coyote vs. ACME for longtime fans of the franchise to spot.

Forte has been making the rounds promoting the film, previously appearing on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, where he connected the movie's underdog storyline to his own career trajectory and shared an anecdote about producing a comedy series starring his mother. That segment also included a lighthearted moment when Forte gifted Fallon a pair of used Wile E. Coyote socks tied to his role in the film.

Coyote vs. ACME features Forte alongside John Cena and Condor, with a score by composer Steven Price arriving via a soundtrack from WaterTower Music. More on Forte's press run for the film can be found in Will Forte Shares How COYOTE VS. ACME's On-Screen Underdog Story Became Reality.

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