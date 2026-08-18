Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Names 2026-2027 Committee Chairs

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The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences today announced the newly appointed chairs and vice chairs for its 2026-2027 committees and affinity groups, including appointments to the new Academy Marquee Theater Committee. The Academy's committees and affinity groups bring together members to advance key initiatives, inform Academy policy and programs and serve the interests of its membership. All chairs and vice chairs serve one-year terms.

'As a member-led organization, we are deeply grateful to all our chairs and vice chairs for their leadership and engagement across the Academy's work,' said Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor and Academy CEO Bill Kramer. 'Their dedication helps advance our mission while ensuring that the Academy is well-positioned for the future.'

The Academy Marquee Theater Committee reviews submissions and recommends theaters for inclusion on the Academy Marquee Theater List.

Sean Baker (Directors Branch), co-chair, Academy Marquee Theater Committee

Samantha Quan (Producers Branch), co-chair, Academy Marquee Theater Committee

Awards Committees

The International Feature Film Executive Committee oversees the awards rules, submission requirements and eligibility of the Oscars International Feature Film category.

Michèle Ohayon (Documentary Branch), co-chair, International Feature Film Executive Committee

James Wilson (Producers Branch), co-chair, International Feature Film Executive Committee

The Short Films Qualifying Festivals Selection Committee determines festival eligibility criteria and reviews global applications to select which festivals and awards should be deemed Oscar-qualifying in the animated, documentary and live action short film categories.

Summer Joy Main-Muñoz (Short Films Branch), chair, Short Films Qualifying Festivals Selection Committee

The Scientific and Technical Awards Executive Committee reviews submissions and makes recommendations for individuals and companies to receive Scientific and Technical Awards.

Darin Grant (Visual Effects Branch), co-chair, Scientific and Technical Awards Executive Committee

Rachel Rose (Visual Effects Branch), co-chair, Scientific and Technical Awards Executive Committee

Membership Committees

Branch and Category Executive Committees oversee branch-and category-related business, including awards rules, eligibility and the review of candidates considered for Academy membership.

Branch and Category Executive Committee chairs (alphabetically by branch and category):

Rita Wilson (chair, Actors Branch Executive Committee)

Marlon West (chair, Animation Branch Executive Committee)

Kim Taylor-Coleman (chair, Casting Directors Branch Executive Committee)

Paul Cameron (chair, Cinematographers Branch Executive Committee)

Daniel Orlandi (chair, Costume Designers Branch Executive Committee)

Patricia Cardoso (chair, Directors Branch Executive Committee)

Jean Tsien (chair, Documentary Branch Executive Committee)

Pam Abdy (chair, Executives Branch Executive Committee)

Terilyn A. Shropshire (chair, Film Editors Branch Executive Committee)

Gerald Quist (chair, Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch Executive Committee)

Laura C. Kim (chair, Marketing and Public Relations Branch Executive Committee)

Lesley Barber (chair, Music Branch Executive Committee)

Effie T. Brown (chair, Producers Branch Executive Committee)

Annie Chang (chair, Production and Technology Branch Executive Committee)

Kalina Ivanov (chair, Production Design Branch Executive Committee)

Chris Tashima (chair, Short Films Branch Executive Committee)

Andy Nelson (chair, Sound Branch Executive Committee)

Brooke Breton (chair, Visual Effects Branch Executive Committee)

Howard A. Rodman (chair, Writers Branch Executive Committee)

Keya Khayatian (chair, Artist Representatives Category Executive Committee)

The International Engagement Committee helps guide global Academy membership initiatives, promoting connectivity among members worldwide.

Peter Devlin (Sound Branch), chair, International Engagement Committee

Khadija Alami (Producers Branch), vice chair, International Engagement Committee

The London Committee provides advice and guidance on UK member screenings and special events.

Maggie Todd (Marketing and Public Relations Branch), chair, London Committee

May Leung (Visual Effects Branch), vice chair, London Committee

The New York Committee provides advice and guidance on New York member screenings and special events.

Mia Neal (Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch), chair, New York Committee

Dana O'Keefe (Executives Branch), vice chair, New York Committee

Membership Affinity Groups

Academy Affinity Groups bring together members from shared backgrounds and affinities, with a focus on underrepresented and marginalized communities. They offer guidance on membership, awards and programming while fostering community and promoting networking and educational opportunities.

Academy Affinity Group chairs and vice chairs (alphabetically by affinity group):

Stephanie Lowry (Music Branch), chair, Asian Affinity Group

Guneet Monga (Producers Branch), vice chair, Asian Affinity Group

Taura Stinson (Music Branch), chair, Black Caucus

Renard T. Jenkins (Production and Technology Branch), vice chair, Black Caucus

Àlex Lora (Short Films Branch), chair, Disability & Accessibility

Chelsea Winstanley (Producers Branch), chair, Indigenous Alliance

Howard Berger (Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch), co-chair, Jewish Heritage Affinity Group

Steven Raphael (Marketing and Public Relations Branch), co-chair, Jewish Heritage Affinity Group

Carlos López Estrada (Directors Branch), chair, La Agenda

Carla Gutiérrez (Documentary Branch), vice chair, La Agenda

Andrew Ahn (Directors Branch), co-chair, LGBTQ+ Coalition

Kimberly Reed (Documentary Branch), co-chair, LGBTQ+ Coalition

Haifaa al-Mansour (Directors Branch), chair, MENA & WANA Alliance

Edie Ichioka (Film Editors Branch), chair, Women's Affinity Group

Gennie Rim (Animation Branch), vice chair, Women's Affinity Group

Academy Foundation Committees

The Academy Museum Inclusion Advisory Committee helps to ensure the Academy Museum experience is inclusive for all visitors by bringing diverse perspectives to programmatic discussions.

Bird Runningwater (Production and Technology Branch), chair, Academy Museum Inclusion Advisory Committee

The Student Academy Awards Executive Committee guides the direction of the Academy's international college student filmmaking competition, including approving rules and setting standards for judging the films.

Brooke Breton (Visual Effects Branch), chair, Student Academy Awards Executive Committee

The Nicholl Fellowships in Screenwriting Executive Committee reads finalist screenplays for the Academy's international program that supports emerging screenwriters and selects the recipients of the annual fellowships.

Kim Taylor-Coleman (Casting Directors Branch), chair, Nicholl Fellowships in Screenwriting Executive Committee

The Science and Technology Council helps to guide Academy initiatives connected to scientific and technological standards and developments in filmmaking.

Annie Chang (Production and Technology Branch), chair, Science and Technology Council

Nick Cannon (Production and Technology Branch), vice chair, Science and Technology Council

About the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is the world's premier film organization and is home to a global membership of more than 11,000 of the most accomplished film industry artists and leaders. The Academy connects global audiences – its members, the film industry, and film fans – through their shared passion for making and watching films. The Academy does this by recognizing and celebrating the arts and sciences of moviemaking through renowned awards for cinematic achievement, including the Oscars, the Governors Awards, and the Scientific and Technical Awards. The Academy's affiliated charitable organization, the Academy Foundation, serves a public benefit through its robust educational, preservation and cultural activities. This includes the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, the world's largest global film museum, the Academy Collection, the largest film-related collection in the world, and talent development programs for emerging artists. Year-round, the Academy creates opportunities for all communities to engage with the film world. Across all initiatives, the Academy connects global audiences – its members, the film industry, and film fans – through their shared passion for making and watching films.

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