Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Names 2026-2027 Committee Chairs
Sean Baker and Samantha Quan will co-chair the newly formed Academy Marquee Theater Committee.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences today announced the newly appointed chairs and vice chairs for its 2026-2027 committees and affinity groups, including appointments to the new Academy Marquee Theater Committee. The Academy's committees and affinity groups bring together members to advance key initiatives, inform Academy policy and programs and serve the interests of its membership. All chairs and vice chairs serve one-year terms.
'As a member-led organization, we are deeply grateful to all our chairs and vice chairs for their leadership and engagement across the Academy's work,' said Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor and Academy CEO Bill Kramer. 'Their dedication helps advance our mission while ensuring that the Academy is well-positioned for the future.'
The Academy Marquee Theater Committee reviews submissions and recommends theaters for inclusion on the Academy Marquee Theater List.
Sean Baker (Directors Branch), co-chair, Academy Marquee Theater Committee
Samantha Quan (Producers Branch), co-chair, Academy Marquee Theater Committee
Awards Committees
The International Feature Film Executive Committee oversees the awards rules, submission requirements and eligibility of the Oscars International Feature Film category.
Michèle Ohayon (Documentary Branch), co-chair, International Feature Film Executive Committee
James Wilson (Producers Branch), co-chair, International Feature Film Executive Committee
The Short Films Qualifying Festivals Selection Committee determines festival eligibility criteria and reviews global applications to select which festivals and awards should be deemed Oscar-qualifying in the animated, documentary and live action short film categories.
Summer Joy Main-Muñoz (Short Films Branch), chair, Short Films Qualifying Festivals Selection Committee
The Scientific and Technical Awards Executive Committee reviews submissions and makes recommendations for individuals and companies to receive Scientific and Technical Awards.
Darin Grant (Visual Effects Branch), co-chair, Scientific and Technical Awards Executive Committee
Rachel Rose (Visual Effects Branch), co-chair, Scientific and Technical Awards Executive Committee
Membership Committees
Branch and Category Executive Committees oversee branch-and category-related business, including awards rules, eligibility and the review of candidates considered for Academy membership.
Branch and Category Executive Committee chairs (alphabetically by branch and category):
Rita Wilson (chair, Actors Branch Executive Committee)
Marlon West (chair, Animation Branch Executive Committee)
Kim Taylor-Coleman (chair, Casting Directors Branch Executive Committee)
Paul Cameron (chair, Cinematographers Branch Executive Committee)
Daniel Orlandi (chair, Costume Designers Branch Executive Committee)
Patricia Cardoso (chair, Directors Branch Executive Committee)
Jean Tsien (chair, Documentary Branch Executive Committee)
Pam Abdy (chair, Executives Branch Executive Committee)
Terilyn A. Shropshire (chair, Film Editors Branch Executive Committee)
Gerald Quist (chair, Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch Executive Committee)
Laura C. Kim (chair, Marketing and Public Relations Branch Executive Committee)
Lesley Barber (chair, Music Branch Executive Committee)
Effie T. Brown (chair, Producers Branch Executive Committee)
Annie Chang (chair, Production and Technology Branch Executive Committee)
Kalina Ivanov (chair, Production Design Branch Executive Committee)
Chris Tashima (chair, Short Films Branch Executive Committee)
Andy Nelson (chair, Sound Branch Executive Committee)
Brooke Breton (chair, Visual Effects Branch Executive Committee)
Howard A. Rodman (chair, Writers Branch Executive Committee)
Keya Khayatian (chair, Artist Representatives Category Executive Committee)
The International Engagement Committee helps guide global Academy membership initiatives, promoting connectivity among members worldwide.
Peter Devlin (Sound Branch), chair, International Engagement Committee
Khadija Alami (Producers Branch), vice chair, International Engagement Committee
The London Committee provides advice and guidance on UK member screenings and special events.
Maggie Todd (Marketing and Public Relations Branch), chair, London Committee
May Leung (Visual Effects Branch), vice chair, London Committee
The New York Committee provides advice and guidance on New York member screenings and special events.
Mia Neal (Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch), chair, New York Committee
Dana O'Keefe (Executives Branch), vice chair, New York Committee
Membership Affinity Groups
Academy Affinity Groups bring together members from shared backgrounds and affinities, with a focus on underrepresented and marginalized communities. They offer guidance on membership, awards and programming while fostering community and promoting networking and educational opportunities.
Academy Affinity Group chairs and vice chairs (alphabetically by affinity group):
Stephanie Lowry (Music Branch), chair, Asian Affinity Group
Guneet Monga (Producers Branch), vice chair, Asian Affinity Group
Taura Stinson (Music Branch), chair, Black Caucus
Renard T. Jenkins (Production and Technology Branch), vice chair, Black Caucus
Àlex Lora (Short Films Branch), chair, Disability & Accessibility
Chelsea Winstanley (Producers Branch), chair, Indigenous Alliance
Howard Berger (Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch), co-chair, Jewish Heritage Affinity Group
Steven Raphael (Marketing and Public Relations Branch), co-chair, Jewish Heritage Affinity Group
Carlos López Estrada (Directors Branch), chair, La Agenda
Carla Gutiérrez (Documentary Branch), vice chair, La Agenda
Andrew Ahn (Directors Branch), co-chair, LGBTQ+ Coalition
Kimberly Reed (Documentary Branch), co-chair, LGBTQ+ Coalition
Haifaa al-Mansour (Directors Branch), chair, MENA & WANA Alliance
Edie Ichioka (Film Editors Branch), chair, Women's Affinity Group
Gennie Rim (Animation Branch), vice chair, Women's Affinity Group
Academy Foundation Committees
The Academy Museum Inclusion Advisory Committee helps to ensure the Academy Museum experience is inclusive for all visitors by bringing diverse perspectives to programmatic discussions.
Bird Runningwater (Production and Technology Branch), chair, Academy Museum Inclusion Advisory Committee
The Student Academy Awards Executive Committee guides the direction of the Academy's international college student filmmaking competition, including approving rules and setting standards for judging the films.
Brooke Breton (Visual Effects Branch), chair, Student Academy Awards Executive Committee
The Nicholl Fellowships in Screenwriting Executive Committee reads finalist screenplays for the Academy's international program that supports emerging screenwriters and selects the recipients of the annual fellowships.
Kim Taylor-Coleman (Casting Directors Branch), chair, Nicholl Fellowships in Screenwriting Executive Committee
The Science and Technology Council helps to guide Academy initiatives connected to scientific and technological standards and developments in filmmaking.
Annie Chang (Production and Technology Branch), chair, Science and Technology Council
Nick Cannon (Production and Technology Branch), vice chair, Science and Technology Council
About the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is the world's premier film organization and is home to a global membership of more than 11,000 of the most accomplished film industry artists and leaders. The Academy connects global audiences – its members, the film industry, and film fans – through their shared passion for making and watching films. The Academy does this by recognizing and celebrating the arts and sciences of moviemaking through renowned awards for cinematic achievement, including the Oscars, the Governors Awards, and the Scientific and Technical Awards. The Academy's affiliated charitable organization, the Academy Foundation, serves a public benefit through its robust educational, preservation and cultural activities. This includes the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, the world's largest global film museum, the Academy Collection, the largest film-related collection in the world, and talent development programs for emerging artists. Year-round, the Academy creates opportunities for all communities to engage with the film world. Across all initiatives, the Academy connects global audiences – its members, the film industry, and film fans – through their shared passion for making and watching films.