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Take Our Fall 2026 Survey For A Chance To Win A $100 Amazon Gift Card

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BroadwayWorld's research surveys are used by industry members to make decisions about productions, marketing, and more. We'd love to know more about your preferences.

The BroadwayWorld Research platform provides data-driven insights to industry members and the community at large.

Take our survey for a chance to win a $100 Amazon Gift Card and to help theatres and other entertainment venues make informed programming decisions for the future. Have your say and make your voice heard among industry professionals.

Take The Survey

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