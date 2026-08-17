Interview: Peter Danish Honors Klaus Nomi in BC/EFA Benefit at The Green Room 42

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On August 30, 2026 at 1 pm, Peter Danish is producing a heartfelt tribute to Klaus Nomi at the Green Room 42. Nomi was the first major artist to die from AIDS. This benefit concert for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS re-assembles the original members of the Klaus Nomi band for the first time in over 40 years - performing Klaus Nomi's signature songs as well as numbers from the upcoming musical on Nomi's life written by Nomi's original songwriter Kristian Hoffman and Peter Danish. Numerous specials guests will include stars from Broadway and the Metropolitan Opera, as well as an appearance by Klaus' longtime creative partner, downtown legend, Joey Arias.

Read a conversation with Danish about Nomi, and the show.

How did you first discover the work of Klaus Nomi?

Way back in 1979, I was a HUGE David Bowie fan and when it was announced the Bowie was going to perform on Saturday Night Live, I was totally psyched. But when I watch the performance, there were these two “aliens” singing backup for him – and one of them was singing an octave higher than Bowie! THAT GUY blew my mind. The look, the voice, it was just the coolest thing I’d ever seen. On the radio the next day, they mentioned that the back up singer was a famous German performance artist and opera singer, Klaus Nomi. I was hooked. I looked for his records but there were none! In fact, he only got his record contract as a result of the SNL performance! RCA (Bowie’s label) wanted to sign him. But after seeing his own live show at a down town club, they said “Yikes! What have we gotten ourselves into?” Klaus’ show was true performance art, dramatic movement, dance, music, fashion – it was like nothing anyone had ever seen before! But RCA didn’t know what to do with him. SO… they told him: “we love you, we want to do an album and a tour with you, but one caveat…. You need to lose the freak show. They told him they were going to fire his band and get him a hot group of studio musicians. He didn’t like the idea but took the deal anyway, with the plan of bringing his friends back into the fold as soon as he had the clout to insist upon it. He told them: Just give me time! But unfortunately, time was the one thing Klaus did not have.

Last year when I was working on a new play LAST CALL, (which ran at New World Stages and is going to be in over 50 cities worldwide in 2027) my director, the visionary German director Gil Mehmert, who is an absolute legend in Europe, mentioned to me that he had always wanted to do a musical about Klaus Nomi. It just seemed like kismet. I told him I loved Klaus and that I was actually acquainted with several of Klaus’ friends and colleagues and we immediately decided to make it happen.

-What does it mean to you to be able to put on this BC/EFA fundraiser centered around Klaus's music?

It was a total no-brainer to work with BC/EFA since Klaus was the very first major artist to die from AIDS (or G.R.I.D. as it was known back then) They are an extraordinary organization doing God’s work. No one realizes it but, worldwide, over 500,000 people died from AIDS-related (HIV-related) illnesses in 2025. LAST YEAR! That is roughly one death per minute globally. It’s no longer in the headlines but it is still here. People still die from AIDS largely because HIV is diagnosed too late or treatment is unavailable, interrupted, or inconsistent. And because new HIV infections continue to occur, timely diagnosis and reliable access to treatment remain essential to preventing HIV from progressing to AIDS.

-What are you most looking forward to about this benefit concert so far?

Working with members of Klaus Nomi’s original band has been a joy. The stories and anecdotes they’ve shared with me over the last year has totally illustrated and informed the script for the Nomi musical. And in particular, writing new material with Kristian Hoffman – Klaus’ original songwriter, arranger and bandleader – has been an extraordinary experience. It’s the first time I’ve ever collaborated on music with another songwriter and its been wonderful. NOBODY in the world has ever written music quite like Kristian! It was truly a cosmic concurrence when Kristian and Klaus found each other and collaborated! Joey Arias, Klaus’ creative partner and best friend is a legendary performer in his own right and he told me: "Klaus taught me that the bravest thing you can do is become exactly who you are, no matter who understands. He was a comet who streaked across the sky and changed all of us who were lucky enough to stand in his light.” Creating new material alongside the very artists who shaped Klaus’s original sound felt like a natural continuation of that creative lineage—a way of carrying his spirit forward with authenticity, reverence, and love.

What do you want our readers to know about this concert?

Klaus’ life story is something right out of a movie – the truth being far far stranger than fiction! But while doing the research and meeting his tribe of East Village artists of the 70s and 80s, it became clear that this was going to be a labor of love, because EVERYONE of the dozens of people I spoke to just adored Klaus and had the most joyful recollections of a brilliant, truly one-of-a-kind artist who probably more relevant today than in his own time! Lady Gaga, Madonna, Morrissey, and numerous other artists, all cite him as one of their greatest influences. His records have all been re-released and are selling in greater numbers than ever before. It’s just the right time for this.

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

We are nearly sold out so if you’d like to come see the show, you need to move fast. If you cannot attend, the performance will be livestreamed for your convenience.

We have a terrific cast - including three countertenors - David Sabella, Tony D'Alileo, Jordan Rutter Covatto, Eric Buckley, Rob Evan, Rita Harvey, Liz Byrne, Emma Sofia and Metropolitan opera legend Aprile Millo. It’s going to be an awful lot of fun because we decided on day one, the musical and this show were going to be celebrations of Klaus’ life, music and joyous spirit.

Tickets to the tribute are available here.

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