COME ALIVE! THE GREATEST SHOWMAN SPECTACULAR & More Great London Deals

Ready to see your next West End show? Of course you are! Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week. Check out the shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to this week!

Come Alive! The Greatest Showman Circus Spectacular

‘COME ALIVE!’ features the finest international circus stars (Cirque de Demain Medal Winners, Cirque du Soleil) and musical theatre talent from the West End. At the helm of the production is Drama Desk award-winning Creative Director Simon Hammerstein. As co-founder of The Box and the mastermind behind Usher’s sold-out ‘My Way’ Las Vegas Residency and producer of Queen of the Night, Hammerstein brings his unique flair and live experience expertise to ‘COME ALIVE!’.

Disney's Hercules

Must end 5 Sept 2026

Ancient Greece. A time of gods, mortals… and Hercules, who isn't quite either. But if he's not a god, how can he possibly save the world from Hades? It's one thing flexing those pecs, but going from zero to hero requires a different kind of strength.

Directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by David Zippel, a brand-new book by Robert Horn and Kwame Kwei-Armah, and co-choreography by Tanisha Scott, Hercules delivers a thrilling night out at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane that leaves you ready to conquer anything.

Hay Fever

On the heels of the wildly successful Brief Encounter and Private Lives, the Guthrie presents Noël Coward's delightful comedy of manners for the first time. The eccentric Bliss family – Judith, a recently retired actress, David, a self-absorbed novelist, and their two unconventional children – live in a world where reality slides easily into fiction. Upon entering this world, the weekend guests – a proper diplomat, a shy flapper, an athletic boxer and a fashionable sophisticate – are thrown into melodramatic scenes wherein their hosts profess emotions and react to situations that do not really exist. The comedic chaos ends only when the tortured visitors tip-toe out the door. Cleverly constructed and slightly cynical, this entertaining romp will be directed by rising British director Christopher Luscombe.

The Devil Wears Prada

Final summer to see Vanessa Williams as Miranda Priestly.

Based on Lauren Weisberger’s bestselling novel and the hit 2006 film, The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical brings the iconic story of ambition, fashion, and power to the stage with a score by Elton John. The musical follows aspiring journalist Andy as she lands a coveted job at the influential fashion magazine Runway, working for the formidable editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly. As Andy is swept into a fast-paced world of style, status, and impossible expectations, she must decide how much of herself she is willing to sacrifice to succeed. Featuring direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell and a creative team that includes designer Tim Hatley and costume designer Gregg Barnes, the production brings the beloved story of fashion and career ambition to life on stage.