Photos: AFTER ALL THESE YEARS: THE MUSICALS OF AL TAPPER Begins Rehearsals
The musical will begin performances on Wednesday, September 9, 2026.
AMT Theater has released photos from the first rehearsal for the strictly limited four-week engagement of the new musical After All These Years: The Musicals of Al Tapper.
After All These Years: The Musicals Of Al Tapper will begin performances on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at the AMT THEATER (354 West 45th Street), and will officially open on Thursday, September 10, 2026, for a strictly limited 4-week engagement.
The musical will star Lara Allison (Waitress), Emily Taylor Kaufman (Legally Blonde), Dan Olson (Kinky Boots), and Nathan Pecchia (Fly By Night). Reese Henrick (Sunday in the Park with George) and Lawson Lewallen (Little Shop of Horrors) will serve as swings.
Part concert, part comedy, and part affectionate roast, the musical celebration runs the gamut from Stephen Sondheim to Joey Buttafuoco—with stops along the way for Doris Day, Vladimir Putin, teenage lust, middle-aged regret, and the occasional Dirty Martini.
With Al appearing on screen and a live company bringing his songs to life, AFTER ALL THESE YEARS proves that one man’s memories can be funny, touching, outrageous, and just inappropriate enough to deserve their own musical.
The musical will be directed by Brian Childers (Love Quirks) with musical direction by David Wolfson (Les Miserables). The design team includes lighting designers Christian Specht and Samantha Weiser, projection designer Mark Childers, Costume Designer Cathy Small, sound designer Steven Fine, and film director Pete Dorton. Lara Hayhurst is casting director and RWSPR will serve s public relations.
Photo Credit: Russ Rowland
Al Tapper, David Wolfson, Brian Childres
Cast and Crew of After All These Years
Cast of After All These Years
Emily Taylor Kaufman, Nathan Pecchia
Al Tapper and Staff
Cast and Crew Around Table
Creative Team and Cast Around Table
Cast Outside AMT
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