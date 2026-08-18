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Photos: AFTER ALL THESE YEARS: THE MUSICALS OF AL TAPPER Begins Rehearsals

The musical will begin performances on Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

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AMT Theater has released photos from the first rehearsal for the strictly limited four-week engagement of the new musical After All These Years: The Musicals of Al Tapper.

After All These Years: The Musicals Of Al Tapper will begin performances on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at the AMT THEATER (354 West 45th Street), and will officially open on Thursday, September 10, 2026, for a strictly limited 4-week engagement.

The musical will star Lara Allison (Waitress), Emily Taylor Kaufman (Legally Blonde), Dan Olson (Kinky Boots), and Nathan Pecchia (Fly By Night). Reese Henrick (Sunday in the Park with George) and Lawson Lewallen (Little Shop of Horrors) will serve as swings.

Part concert, part comedy, and part affectionate roast, the musical celebration runs the gamut from Stephen Sondheim to Joey Buttafuoco—with stops along the way for Doris Day, Vladimir Putin, teenage lust, middle-aged regret, and the occasional Dirty Martini.

With Al appearing on screen and a live company bringing his songs to life, AFTER ALL THESE YEARS proves that one man’s memories can be funny, touching, outrageous, and just inappropriate enough to deserve their own musical.

The musical will be directed by Brian Childers (Love Quirks) with musical direction by David Wolfson (Les Miserables). The design team includes lighting designers Christian Specht and Samantha Weiser, projection designer Mark Childers, Costume Designer Cathy Small, sound designer Steven Fine, and film director Pete DortonLara Hayhurst is casting director and RWSPR will serve s public relations.

Photo Credit: Russ Rowland

Photos: AFTER ALL THESE YEARS: THE MUSICALS OF AL TAPPER Begins Rehearsals Image


Al Tapper, David Wolfson, Brian Childres

Photos: AFTER ALL THESE YEARS: THE MUSICALS OF AL TAPPER Begins Rehearsals Image


Cast and Crew of After All These Years

Photos: AFTER ALL THESE YEARS: THE MUSICALS OF AL TAPPER Begins Rehearsals Image


Cast of After All These Years

Photos: AFTER ALL THESE YEARS: THE MUSICALS OF AL TAPPER Begins Rehearsals Image


Brian Childers, Cathy Small

Photos: AFTER ALL THESE YEARS: THE MUSICALS OF AL TAPPER Begins Rehearsals Image


Lara Allison, Dan Olson

Photos: AFTER ALL THESE YEARS: THE MUSICALS OF AL TAPPER Begins Rehearsals Image


Cathy Small

Photos: AFTER ALL THESE YEARS: THE MUSICALS OF AL TAPPER Begins Rehearsals Image


Emily Taylor Kaufman, Nathan Pecchia

Photos: AFTER ALL THESE YEARS: THE MUSICALS OF AL TAPPER Begins Rehearsals Image


Annie Beller

Photos: AFTER ALL THESE YEARS: THE MUSICALS OF AL TAPPER Begins Rehearsals Image


Al Tapper and Staff

Photos: AFTER ALL THESE YEARS: THE MUSICALS OF AL TAPPER Begins Rehearsals Image


Cast and Crew Around Table

Photos: AFTER ALL THESE YEARS: THE MUSICALS OF AL TAPPER Begins Rehearsals Image


Creative Team and Cast Around Table

Photos: AFTER ALL THESE YEARS: THE MUSICALS OF AL TAPPER Begins Rehearsals Image


Cast Outside AMT

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