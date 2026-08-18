VANCOUVER INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL to Present 2026 Lineup

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Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF) is inviting media to attend the official presentation of select highlights from the 45th edition's programming and events on Wednesday, August 26, 2026. The presentation will focus on this year's most-anticipated local and international titles across the festival, in addition to significant new programs from the Institute for the Moving Image, and other special events. This year's festival will screen roughly 160 feature films and 80 shorts on 13 screens in ten Vancouver venues.

The 45th Vancouver International Film Festival runs October 1–11, 2026.

Event Details

What: Official media presentation of VIFF 2026 programming highlights.

When: Wednesday, August 26 at 10am

Where: VIFF Centre located at 1181 Seymour St., Vancouver

There is street parking as well as an Impark lot off of Granville Street.

The Yaletown-Roundhouse Canada Line station is a five-minute walk to the VIFF Centre.

Schedule of Events

9:30am — Doors open, complimentary refreshments served

10am — Presentation of VIFF 2026 festival highlights, including opening and closing films, BC and Canadian highlights, must-see international films, special programs, and events

10:45am — Interviews in the VIFF Centre Atrium and Studio Theatre

Interviews will be available immediately following the festival launch at 10:45am with the following:

Who

Kyle Fostner, Executive Director

Curtis Woloschuk, Director of Programming

Ana Belén Asfura, Director of the Institute for the Moving Image

Sonja Baksa, Program Lead & Programmer

PoChu AuYeung, East Asian Cinema Programmer

About VIFF

The Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF) is one of Canada's leading film organizations and an internationally recognized cultural institution. VIFF presents the annual Vancouver International Film Festival, operates the VIFF Centre, Vancouver's premier arthouse cinema, and leads artist development initiatives through the Institute for the Moving Image. Together, these initiatives nurture filmmakers, strengthen the screen-based arts sector, and bring the joy of bold, original cinema to audiences year-round. Learn more at viff.org.

Founded in 1982, the Greater Vancouver International Film Festival Society is a not-for-profit cultural society and federally registered charitable organization. VIFF is presented on the traditional and unceded territories of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwxwú7mesh (Squamish), and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil‑Waututh) Nations.

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