Cast Set For SOME WOMAN at The National Theatre

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The National Theatre has announced full casting for Some Woman, a new play by Helen Edmundson (Small Island), directed by Blanche McIntyre (Tartuffe). As previously announced, Anne-Marie Duff (Bad Sisters) will play Julie Robson in the world premiere. Some Woman will run in the Dorfman theatre from 7 October to 21 November 2026.

Joining Anne-Marie Duff will be Grace Doherty as Ginny, Ioanna Kimbook as Celia & DC Healy, Tobi King-Bakare as Nathan, Tom McCall as DS Woods, Daniel Millar as Mr Dunster, Hannah Onslow as Kate, Geoffrey Streatfeild as Richard and Stephen Wight as Mr Blake.

'I don't want to be this woman'

Julie Robson is used to being overlooked. At work, at home, everywhere in between.

But when an encounter on a station platform goes wrong and all eyes are suddenly on Julie, something shifts within her and she feels compelled to make a stand.

What happens when an ordinary woman pits herself against the forces that shape the world? What happens when she refuses to be quiet?

Director Blanche McIntyre is joined by an artistic team that includes set and Costume Designer Robert Jones, lighting designer Natasha Chivers, movement director Lucie Pankhurst, sound designers Ben and Max Ringham, composer Therese Strasser, casting director Martin Poile CDG, voice coach Jeannette Nelson, associate set designer Joseph Bisat Marshall and staff director Bellaray Bertrand-Webb

Playing in the Dorfman theatre from 7 October to 21 November 2026, press performance on Thursday 15 October 2026.

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