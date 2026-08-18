Hollywood Bowl to Host AMADEUS in Concert, Lucy Dacus and More

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The Hollywood Bowl and the Skirball Cultural Center have announced a lineup of concert events for September 2026, including a screening of AMADEUS with live orchestral accompaniment, a multi-night tribute to composer John Williams, and performances from Lucy Dacus, Cat Power, Squeeze, Gregory Alan Isakov, and Jon Bellion.

Amadeus in Concert

The Hollywood Bowl will present Amadeus in Concert on Thursday, September 3 at 8:00 PM. Audiences can experience Miloš Forman's multi-Academy Award-winning film Amadeus (1984) while the Los Angeles Philharmonic performs the score of celebrated Mozart works live to picture.

Maestro of the Movies: A Tribute to John Williams

The Skirball Cultural Center will present Maestro of the Movies: A Tribute to John Williams on Friday, September 4 at 8:00 PM, Saturday, September 5 at 8:00 PM, and Sunday, September 6 at 7:30 PM. The program bills itself as 'the ultimate concert celebration of John Williams, the man who has composed the soundtrack to our lives.' With selections from his iconic scores—Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Harry Potter, Jaws, Jurassic Park, and more—the program also features what is described as the most film clips in the history of this concert, with over 50 minutes of specially edited scenes from Williams' best-loved films.

Lucy Dacus with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, with Cat Power performing The Greatest

As part of the KCRW Festival, the Hollywood Bowl will host Lucy Dacus with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra on Sunday, September 13, at 7:00 PM. Three years after she played the Bowl with her boygenius bandmates Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker, singer and songwriter Lucy Dacus returns, performing songs from her album Forever is a Feeling, which Rolling Stone called 'her most intimate dramas yet,' along with other material. Cat Power will also perform her classic 2006 album The Greatest, which Spin called 'a masterpiece,' in its entirety.

Squeeze with special guest Adam Ant and The English Beat

The Hollywood Bowl will host Squeeze with special guest Adam Ant and The English Beat on Saturday, September 19 at 8:00 PM, described as 'a night of hits from the greatest era of pop music,' featuring songs including 'Tempted,' 'Cool for Cats,' 'Goody Two Shoes,' 'Stand and Deliver,' and 'Mirror in the Bathroom.'

Gregory Alan Isakov with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, with José González

The Skirball Cultural Center will present Gregory Alan Isakov with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra and José González on Sunday, September 20 at 7:30 PM. Isakov, described as having 'one of the most evocative voices in the folk music world,' has garnered over 1 billion streams and previously recorded with the Colorado Symphony. In 2025, he performed with the Los Angeles Philharmonic in a show the LA Times described as 'a singular experience.' The Grammy-nominated folk artist will pair songs from five studio albums, called 'relentlessly majestic' by the Associated Press, with the full Hollywood Bowl Orchestra.

Jon Bellion

Jon Bellion will perform at the Hollywood Bowl on Thursday, September 24, at 8:00 PM. With Grammy nominations and songwriting/production credits spanning Rihanna, Eminem, Dua Lipa, and Justin Bieber, Bellion returns to center stage following the release of his 2025 album FATHER FIGURE.

Upcoming Exhibitions

The 1960s—A Generation on Fire: Judy Baca's Great Wall of Los Angeles opens at the Skirball Cultural Center on October 22, 2026. The exhibition features recently completed mural sections focused on the 1960s that will soon be added to the existing mural, as well as drawing studies and an immersive video installation. As the new mural sections demonstrate, the decade was shaped by the moral courage, peaceful protests, and cultural awakening of the Civil Rights Movement (1954–1968). Activist Tom Hayden referred to the young people involved—self-described revolutionaries linking arms across faith, race, and identity—as 'a generation on fire.'

Jenny Yurshansky: What We Carry also opens at the Skirball Cultural Center on October 22, 2026. The exhibition explores how the experiences of immigration and displacement impact people, personally and collectively. Through community storytelling, artist Jenny Yurshansky considers how memories shape a sense of home and belonging, drawing on her family's experience as Soviet Jewish refugees.

Patrisse Cullors: Wishes Made Material opens at the Skirball Cultural Center on October 22, 2026. The exhibition gives form to conversations held through Bridging Histories: Black–Jewish Dialogues for Peace and Unity, a yearlong program throughout 2025 bringing together leaders within the Black and Jewish diasporas across Los Angeles.

Exhibitions On View

Machine Dreams: Rainforest is on view at DATALAND at The Grand LA through January 27, 2027. Opening with Machine Dreams: Rainforest, DATALAND's inaugural exhibition explores the inherent intelligence of nature, powered by the Large Nature Model, described as a foundational AI trained on one of the most extensive permission-based datasets of the natural world.

Inventing America: The Comic Book Revolution is on view at the Skirball Cultural Center through February 28, 2027, examining how the comic book became a revolutionary cultural medium shaping national identity, with original artwork and rare artifacts connecting comic storytelling to World War II, the social upheavals of the 1960s, the cultural impact of pop art and hip-hop, and ongoing movements for justice and equality.

Two Skirball Cultural Center exhibitions, Outsiders, Outcasts, Rebels + Weirdos: Punk Culture 1976-86 and Robert Russell and Lisa Edelstein: A Palace in Time, are in their final weekend and remain on view through September 6, 2026.

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