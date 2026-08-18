UNZIPPED 4K Restoration to Open at Film Forum With Mizrahi Q&As

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Douglas Keeve's UNZIPPED (1995), the fashion documentary featuring designer Isaac Mizrahi, will run at Film Forum from Friday, September 25 to Thursday, October 1 in a new 4K restoration.

Mizrahi proved a force of nature on the road to his fall 1994 collection, a career-defining triumph that was documented with an effervescent intimacy by Douglas Keeve, Mizrahi's then-partner. Both a time capsule of the buoyant, raucous 1990s, when pop culture and high art became interchangeable, and a vérité-style, in-the-trenches report on the daily agonies and ecstasies of the creative process, this artistic portrait — shot by Ellen Kuras and Robert Leacock — offers a view of the charisma and force of will inherent to genius, as well as its personal costs.

Mizrahi, Keeve, producer Nina Santisi and special guests will appear for Q&As over opening weekend.

Credits

Directed by Douglas Keeve

Produced by Nina Santisi

Starring Isaac Mizrahi, Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Kate Moss

1995 | Approx. 73 min. | U.S.

A Janus Films Release

Digitally restored by The Sundance Institute and UCLA Film & Television Archive. Funding provided by Isaac Mizrahi Entertainment. Laboratory services by Roundabout Entertainment, Inc. and Deluxe Media Audio Services.

Film Forum's repertory calendar is programmed by Bruce Goldstein, Repertory Artistic Director.

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...