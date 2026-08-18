BATTLE CABIN to Arrive on Digital From Lionsgate

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BATTLE CABIN will be available on digital from Lionsgate on September 29, 2026. The survival thriller is written by Justin Eade and directed by Aaron Falvey.

The film's cast includes Josh McKenzie (The Hunting Party, La Brea, The Twelve), Delaney Tabron (Northspur, 'Spartacus'), Michael Hurst (Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, Xena: Warrior Princess, Bitch Slap), Kali Kopae (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Heart Eyes, My Life Is Murder), Rama Marrow (Northspur), Nell Fisher (Stranger Things, Evil Dead Rise, Bookworm), and Marshall Napier (The Light Between Oceans, Babe).

In the wake of a massive global attack, the world has become a brutal, lawless landscape where electricity, government and civility are distant memories. When Kellan is forced to venture outside his secure homestead to save his wife, he is met by a wave of murderous thieves with a connection to his past. His family's survival now depends on a brilliant battle plan and an unlikely alliance with a hardened warrior.

Film Details

Genre: Action, Thriller

Rating: R for violence and some language

U.S. Release Dates: September 29, 2026 (Digital)

Running Time: 100 minutes

Directed by: Aaron Falvey

Written by: Justin Eade

Producers: Emily Thompson, Justin Eade, Aaron Falvey, Timothy Hawthorne, Barry Sangster, Kevin Weisberg, Lou Paik, Patrick Garcia, Phillip B. Goldfine

Program Information

Year of Production: 2022

Title Copyright: Battle Cabin © 2022 by Northspur Films Ltd. Artwork & Supplementary Materials , & © 2026 Lions Gate Entertainment Inc. and related companies. All Rights Reserved.

Closed-Captioned: Yes

Feature Run Time: 100 mins.

Subtitles: English SDH

Format: French, Latin American Spanish

Audio: English Dolby Digital 5.1

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