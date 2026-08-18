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SPA WEEKEND Starring Leslie Mann, Isla Fisher to Open in Theaters Nationwide

Jon Lucas and Scott Moore direct and write the R-rated comedy, produced by Suzanne Todd and Teddy Schwarzman.

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SPA WEEKEND Starring Leslie Mann, Isla Fisher to Open in Theaters Nationwide

SPA WEEKEND, a new comedy starring Leslie Mann, Isla Fisher, Michelle Buteau and Anna Faris, opens in theaters nationwide on Friday, August 21, 2026.

The film is directed by Jon Lucas and Scott Moore, who also wrote the screenplay. It is produced by Suzanne Todd, p.g.a., John Friedberg, p.g.a., Teddy Schwarzman, and Michael Heimler.

In the spirit of BAD MOMS and THE HANGOVER, SPA WEEKEND is a hilarious and heartfelt comedy about four lifelong friends who realize that somewhere between careers, relationships, families and everyday responsibilities, they have forgotten how to take care of themselves and each other. Burned out and overdue for a break, the women escape to a luxury spa retreat for what turns out to be an unforgettable weekend dedicated to fun, laughter, and a lot of really bad decisions.

Film Details

Directed by: Jon Lucas, Scott Moore

Written by: Jon Lucas, Scott Moore

Produced by: Suzanne Todd, p.g.a., John Friedberg, p.g.a., Teddy Schwarzman, Michael Heimler

Starring: Leslie Mann, Isla Fisher, Michelle Buteau, Anna Faris

Run Time: 97 Minutes

Rating: R

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