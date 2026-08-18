TOC TOC Comedy to Open at Repertorio Español in Spanish

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Repertorio Español will present Laurent Baffie's comedy TOC TOC, in its Spanish adaptation by Julián Quintanilla, directed by Executive Artistic Director Rafa Sánchez. Previews begin on Thursday, October 1, 2026, with the official Opening Night set for Friday, October 2, 2026.

Written by comedian, actor, and director Laurent Baffie, TOC TOC centers on six patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder who gather in the waiting room of a world-renowned psychiatrist. When the doctor is unexpectedly delayed, the eccentric group is forced to navigate their compulsions together resulting in a sharp, outrageously funny, and deeply human theatrical experience. Having achieved massive audience and critical success across Spain and Latin America, TOC TOC showcases Baffie's signature provocative humor and fast-paced comedy.

'Bringing TOC TOC to our stage highlights the extraordinary power of theater to bring people together and the healing power of shared laughter,' says director Rafa Sánchez, who has led Repertorio Español since 2021 after more than 15 years of acclaimed work as an actor and director across Spain, Puerto Rico, and the United States. 'Baffie's writing is brilliant, irreverent, and profoundly empathetic.'

Performance Schedule

Thu, Oct 1 – 7 PM (Preview)

Fri, Oct 2 – 7 PM (Opening)

Sat, Oct 3 – 7 PM

Sun, Oct 4 – 3 PM

Fri, Oct 9 – 7 PM

Sat, Oct 10 – 7 PM

Sun, Oct 11 – 3 PM

Fri, Oct 16 – 7 PM

Sat, Oct 17 – 7 PM

Sun, Oct 18 – 3 PM

Fri, Oct 23 – 7 PM

Sat, Oct 24 – 7 PM

Sun, Oct 25 – 3 PM

Fri, Oct 30 – 7 PM

Sun, Nov 15 – 3 PM

More performances available throughout 2027.

General Information & Tickets

Venue: Repertorio Español, 138 E 27th St, New York, NY

By phone: 212.225.9999 | Online: repertorio.nyc

Repertorio Español continues the legacy established by its founders: to serve as a theatrical home where Latinx communities experience high-quality productions that reflect their cultures, histories, and evolving identities. Today, Repertorio presents year-round classic and contemporary plays in Spanish, performed in rotating repertory. The company annually stages 12 productions (including at least two premieres), supports the development of new Latinx works and artists, and offers programs for students and seniors. Productions include captioning in both Spanish and English to ensure accessibility for non-Spanish speakers and the hard of hearing.

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