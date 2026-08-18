TOXIC to Return to ID With New Season Hosted by Elizabeth Chambers

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Investigation Discovery announced the premiere date and trailer for a new season of the Elizabeth Chambers led series, TOXIC. Returning this September to ID, the series continues to delve into the dark and twisted side of relationships and the lasting trauma and tragedy that can result from unhealthy relationships. Drawing on her background in investigative journalism and survivor advocacy, Chambers guides viewers through TOXIC's new episodes that unpack the warning signs and impact of toxic love, spotlighting the raw and real stories of those affected by destructive relationship dynamics. TOXIC will premiere Tuesday, September 15 at 10PM ET/PT on ID, with new episodes airing weekly. Episodes will be available to stream on HBO Max.

TOXIC will continue to follow Chambers as she speaks with survivors of toxic relationships, domestic abuse, and intimate partner violence and explores cases from all over the country. Featuring powerful, first-hand accounts from the survivors, as well as their family members and loved ones, TOXIC offers a holistic look at the many faces of domestic abuse and intimate partner violence, offering a deeper understanding of how toxic love can devolve into something far more dangerous – and sometimes deadly.

In the season premiere, Don't Go Home, airing on Tuesday, September 15 at 10PM ET/PT, Chambers speaks with Jenn Holman and shares her story of her relationship with Jesse Winnick, a local bad boy – that went from tumultuous to deadly in the blink of an eye. Drawn for reasons to Jesse she couldn't explain, Jenn was told by everyone – including Jesse's family – to keep her distance. But undeniable chemistry between the two led to a toxic dynamic that escalated into unspeakable violence, leaving devastation and tragedy in its wake.

Over the course of the season, TOXIC will also explore a wide variety of cases including: allegations of coercion and abuse of a preacher within the Independent Fundamentalist Baptist Church network, a woman whose marriage to a man twice her age devolves into unspeakable sexual violation, and the murder of University of Virginia lacrosse player Yeardley Love at the hands of her boyfriend on the eve of her college graduation, among other cases.

TOXIC is produced for Investigation Discovery by Breaklight Pictures.

About Investigation Discovery (ID)

Investigation Discovery (ID) is the leading true crime network on television, delivering the highest-quality programming to nearly 60 million U.S. households. Investigation Discovery is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world's most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, Max, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, Discovery Turbo, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Film Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

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