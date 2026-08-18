EAST OF EDEN First Look Images Set to Arrive Ahead of Netflix Premiere
Florence Pugh stars as Cathy Ames in the Zoe Kazan-adapted limited series based on Steinbeck's novel.
Netflix has unveiled first look images and a premiere date for EAST OF EDEN, the limited series adapted by Zoe Kazan from John Steinbeck's novel. Starring Florence Pugh, Christopher Abbott, and Mike Faist, the multigenerational saga follows the Trask family through generations shaped by ambition, betrayal, and the haunting, indelible antihero Cathy Ames.
Florence Pugh stars as Cathy Ames. East of Eden debuts October 1 only on Netflix.
'I didn't have another person that I thought would be just as good. She [Florence Pugh] is the exact right person to play Cathy.'
- Zoe Kazan (Co-Showrunner, Writer & Executive Producer) as told to TUDUM.com
About East of Eden
Logline: This modern interpretation of Steinbeck's masterpiece will explore the multigenerational saga of the Trask family, focusing new attention on its indelible antihero, Cathy Ames.
Co-Showrunner/Writer/Executive Producer: Zoe Kazan
Co-Showrunner/Executive Producer: Jeb Stuart
Director (EP 1-4)/Executive Producer: Garth Davis
Director (EP 5-7)/Executive Producer: Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre
Executive Producer: Antoine Douiahy, Zack Hayden, Steve Golin, David Levine, Jill Arthur
Co-Studios: FIFTH SEASON, Anonymous Content
Executive Producer/Star: Florence Pugh
Cast: Christopher Abbott, Mike Faist, Hoon Lee, Tracy Letts, Ciarán Hinds, Martha Plimpton, Joseph Zada, Joe Anders