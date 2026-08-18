EAST OF EDEN First Look Images Set to Arrive Ahead of Netflix Premiere

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Netflix has unveiled first look images and a premiere date for EAST OF EDEN, the limited series adapted by Zoe Kazan from John Steinbeck's novel. Starring Florence Pugh, Christopher Abbott, and Mike Faist, the multigenerational saga follows the Trask family through generations shaped by ambition, betrayal, and the haunting, indelible antihero Cathy Ames.

Florence Pugh stars as Cathy Ames. East of Eden debuts October 1 only on Netflix.

'I didn't have another person that I thought would be just as good. She [Florence Pugh] is the exact right person to play Cathy.'

- Zoe Kazan (Co-Showrunner, Writer & Executive Producer) as told to TUDUM.com

About East of Eden

Logline: This modern interpretation of Steinbeck's masterpiece will explore the multigenerational saga of the Trask family, focusing new attention on its indelible antihero, Cathy Ames.

Co-Showrunner/Writer/Executive Producer: Zoe Kazan

Co-Showrunner/Executive Producer: Jeb Stuart

Director (EP 1-4)/Executive Producer: Garth Davis

Director (EP 5-7)/Executive Producer: Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre

Executive Producer: Antoine Douiahy, Zack Hayden, Steve Golin, David Levine, Jill Arthur

Co-Studios: FIFTH SEASON, Anonymous Content

Executive Producer/Star: Florence Pugh

Cast: Christopher Abbott, Mike Faist, Hoon Lee, Tracy Letts, Ciarán Hinds, Martha Plimpton, Joseph Zada, Joe Anders

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