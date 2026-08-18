Darren Criss, James Monroe Iglehart and More Join HIDDEN HEROES: A DESCENDANTS STORY

Additional casting for “Hidden Heroes: A Descendants Story” was revealed, including award-winning actor and singer Darren Criss as Jiminy Cricket from “Pinocchio,” actress and comedian Sherry Cola as Yzma from “The Emperor’s New Groove,” Tony Award-winner James Monroe Iglehart as Genie from “Aladdin,” Hugo Ateo as Kronk from “The Emperor's New Groove,” Sean Yves Lessard as Lumiere from “Beauty and the Beast” and Dan Bakkedahl as Yen Sid from “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” in “Fantasia.”

The music-and-dance-fueled movie coming to Disney Channel and Disney+ expands the “Descendants” universe and centers on the journey of the unsung heroes behind Disney's greatest adventures — the sidekicks!

The cast now includes Dior Goodjohn as Jennie, Momona Tamada as Zara, Jacob Rodriguez as Kronk Jr., Eva Fossaceca Smedley as Meri, Harry Jones as Lou, Darren Criss as Jiminy Cricket, Sherry Cola as Yzma, James Monroe Iglehart as Genie, Hugo Ateo as Kronk, Sean Yves Lessard as Lumiere, Dan Bakkedahl as Yen Sid

Hidden in the center of each fairy tale is a portal to a secret training facility where the descendants of legendary sidekicks are challenged to join the elite ranks of partners to heroes. When a villainous duo comes to Sidekick Academy, a group of fresh recruits must band together — without heroes, without parents — using only their new skills to save the fairytale realm before it’s too late.

Directed by Jude Weng, the script was written by Tamara Chestna, Eydie Faye and Emma Fletcher. Mark Ordesky and Jane Fleming are executive producers, alongside Gary Marsh and Chestna. Louise Hradsky and Jeffrey Mortensen are the choreographers. The movie is produced by Disney Kids & Family.

The announcement comes on the heels of “Descendants: Wicked Wonderland” ranking as the No. 1 movie on Disney+ globally during its first ten days streaming (based on views July 17-27). The premiere also lifted the franchise library, driving a 400% increase in hours streamed to the other four movies during the week of July 20 alone.* The “Descendants: Wicked Wonderland Soundtrack” debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Soundtracks chart — and has reached 50.8M streams globally — with standout tracks “Perfect Princess,” “Dancing with the Enemy” and “Mad-Wicked Wonderland.” Fans can enjoy exciting products inspired by “Descendants: Wicked Wonderland,” including a doll line from Mattel, costumes, apparel and books, available now.

Since the premiere of the first “Descendants” movie in 2015, the franchise has dominated youth entertainment, with each of the first three films ranking as the most-watched cable movie of their year. The franchise has amassed 1 billion hours of viewing across linear and streaming in the U.S. and 9.6 billion views on YouTube.** In 2024, “Descendants: The Rise of Red” debuted on Disney+ as the most-watched original movie among Kids and Girls 6-11.*** In the summer of 2025, “Descendants/ZOMBIES Worlds Collide: Concert Special” thrilled sold-out crowds in over 40 arenas across North America.

Following last year’s huge success, Disney’s “Worlds Collide Concert Tour” returns this year with 60 shows in North America, the U.K. and Europe, launching Sept. 25, 2026, in Palm Springs, California. The new arena spectacular features stars from the “Descendants,” “ZOMBIES,” and “Camp Rock” film franchises, including Malachi Barton, Liamani Segura, Dara Reneé, Mekonnen Knife, Hudson Stone, Swayam Bhatia, Kiara Romero and Alexandro Byrd. The “Worlds Collide Concert Tour” will also extend to the U.K. and Europe early next year, launching Feb. 6, 2027, in Dublin, Ireland.

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