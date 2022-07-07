Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of WHO DO YOU BELIEVE? on ABC - Thursday, July 7, 2022

Jordynn Watson's mom goes missing and her grandma Marilyn is gunned down all before she celebrates her eighth birthday. Investigators claim to be doing all they can to find her mother and catch a killer, but their efforts stall and the case goes cold.Jordynn wants answers, but when the case heats back up, she doesn't like the direction Detective Kelly Anderson is heading - straight for her father. Jordynn's convinced he is innocent, but it seems to her the cold-case detective is hellbent on putting him away for life. The battle between the detective and the daughter of the accused climaxes in not one but two murder trials on the gripping season finale.

The innovative, new series features simultaneous storytelling to take viewers through compelling true-crime cases from dual perspectives. In each episode, the audience steps into the shoes of two contrasting narratives to hear the recounts directly from the victims and criminals with never-before-revealed details.



Then the viewer plays armchair detective to deduce and piece together different versions of the truth. There are TWO SIDES to every story - and there's no telling how far one would go for their marriage, child or way of life. Within this unique storytelling format, every episode culminates by revealing key details from the adjudicated cases leaving you to question: "Who Do You Believe?"

Watch a clip here: