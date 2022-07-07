Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of WHO DO YOU BELIEVE? on ABC - Thursday, July 7, 2022

10:00-11:00 p.m. – WHO DO YOU BELIEVE?: “Dad’s Deadly Deeds” (108) (Season Finale)

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 7, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of WHO DO YOU BELIEVE? on ABC - Thursday, July 7, 2022 Jordynn Watson's mom goes missing and her grandma Marilyn is gunned down all before she celebrates her eighth birthday. Investigators claim to be doing all they can to find her mother and catch a killer, but their efforts stall and the case goes cold.

Jordynn wants answers, but when the case heats back up, she doesn't like the direction Detective Kelly Anderson is heading - straight for her father. Jordynn's convinced he is innocent, but it seems to her the cold-case detective is hellbent on putting him away for life. The battle between the detective and the daughter of the accused climaxes in not one but two murder trials on the gripping season finale.

The innovative, new series features simultaneous storytelling to take viewers through compelling true-crime cases from dual perspectives. In each episode, the audience steps into the shoes of two contrasting narratives to hear the recounts directly from the victims and criminals with never-before-revealed details.

Then the viewer plays armchair detective to deduce and piece together different versions of the truth. There are TWO SIDES to every story - and there's no telling how far one would go for their marriage, child or way of life. Within this unique storytelling format, every episode culminates by revealing key details from the adjudicated cases leaving you to question: "Who Do You Believe?"

Watch a clip here:

MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author - TV Scoop

... (read more about this author)

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of DON'T FORGET THE LYRICS! on FOX - Thursday, July 7, 2022
June 30, 2022

Get all the scoop on DON'T FORGET THE LYRICS!, airing on FOX on Thursday, July 7, 2022! Hosted by Emmy Award nominee Niecy Nash, the all-new revival of the popular game show challenges contestants’ musical memory, as they get one song closer to winning $1 million if they DON’T FORGET THE LYRICS! Watch a preview now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MASTERCHEF on FOX - Wednesday, July 6, 2022
June 30, 2022

Get all the scoop on MASTERCHEF, airing on FOX on Wednesday, July 6, 2022! This week, the chefs face their first mystery box challenge of the season. Season Seven winner, Vegas restaurant owner and cocktail connoisseur Shaun O’Neale returns to the MASTERCHEF kitchen. Watch a clip now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE on FOX - Wednesday, July 6, 2022
June 30, 2022

Get all the scoop on SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE, airing on FOX on Wednesday, July 6, 2022! The second round of auditions begins on the hit dance competition series SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE, as highly skilled dancers between the ages of 18 and 30 showcase their talents. Watch a clip now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast MASTERCHEF on FOX - Wednesday, July 6, 2022
June 30, 2022

Get all the scoop on MASTERCHEF, airing on FOX on Wednesday, July 6, 2022! In the first elimination round of the season, all 20 chefs must cook something inspired by the dish that originally sent them home. Watch a clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FANTASY ISLAND on FOX - Tuesday, July 5, 2022
June 30, 2022

Get all the scoop on FANTASY ISLAND, airing on FOX on Tuesday, July 5, 2022! This summer, FOX travels to FANTASY ISLAND, with an all-new version of the classic show. Plus, watch a preview now!