Scoop: Coming Up on the Premiere of CLAIM TO FAME on ABC - Monday, July 11, 2022

10:01-11:00 p.m. – CLAIM TO FAME – “It’s All Relative” (101) (Series Premiere)

Jul. 7, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on the Premiere of CLAIM TO FAME on ABC - Monday, July 11, 2022 Hosts Kevin and Frankie Jonas introduce the 12 celebrity relatives who will be living under one roof and concealing their identity and lineage in THE QUEST for the coveted $100,000 prize. Contestants are tasked with competing in a talent show for their first challenge, with one contestant ultimately facing elimination.

Hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas, this new series challenges 12 celebrity relatives to step outside their famous family member's shadow and live together under one roof, concealing their identity and lineage in THE QUEST for their own fame and fortune. They will compete in challenges, form alliances and play DNA detective in hopes of avoiding elimination and winning the coveted $100,000 prize, and staking their own "Claim to Fame"!

Watch a preview of the new series here:

