Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE ROOKIE on ABC - Sunday, April 19, 2020
"Follow-Up Day" - Nolan is given some life-changing news and invites Grace over for a homecooked meal in his newly remodeled kitchen. Meanwhile, each unit is tasked with following up on dormant cases in the hopes they can uncover new leads on "The Rookie," airing SUNDAY, APRIL 19 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, L) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 3/8/20)
"The Rookie" stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford.
Guest starring in this episode is Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Ali Larter as Dr. Grace Sawyer, Brent Huff as Officer Smitty, Jane Daly as Patrice Evers, Crystal Coney as Nurse Lisa, Michelle Bernard as Officer Desantos and Pete Davidson as Pete.
"Follow-Up Day" was written by Alexi Hawley and directed by Liz Friedlander.
Alexi Hawley is writer and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter and Rob Bowman are executive producers on the series. "The Rookie" is a co-production with Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios. ABC Studios is part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
