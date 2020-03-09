Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, March 25, 2020
"Schmoopie's Big Adventure" - Mother and son have a bonding experience when Beverly buys a bicycle for Adam just like THE ONE from "Pee Wee's Big Adventure," while Barry and Erica turn Murray's furniture store into an after-hours lounge for college students, on an all-new episode of "The Goldbergs," WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
"The Goldbergs" stars Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Patton Oswalt as adult Adam Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz, with George Segal as Pops Solomon and Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg.
Guest starring is Cedric Yarbrough as Vic, Sean Marquette as Johnny Atkins, Kenny Ridwan as Dave Kim, Jennifer Irwin as Virginia Kremp, Jacob Hopkins as Chad Kremp, Stephanie Courtney as Essie Karp, Mindy Sterling as Linda Schwartz, Stephanie Katherine Grant as Emmy, Kelli Berglund as Ren, Dot-Marie Jones as Sister Mary Theresa and Will Brunson as Tow Truck Driver.
"Schmoopie's Big Adventure" was written by Erik Weiner and directed by Jason Blount.
Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop and Annette Davis are executive producers. "The Goldbergs" is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
