SIX THE MUSICAL Welcomes New Queens and Extends Run at the Vaudeville Theatre

New Queens have been set for the West End production of SIX the Musical, taking over from Tuesday 24 February, as the home-grown musical sensation continues its run at the Vaudeville Theatre, now booking until January 2027.

Adrianne Langley (Titanique – Criterion Theatre; Twist and Shout – UK Tour) will play ‘Catherine of Aragon', while Marisha Morgan (Tina – West End; Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – UK Tour; Anyone Can Whistle – Southwark Playhouse) joins the Queendom as ‘Anne Boleyn'. Jessica Aubrey (Wicked – West End; Titanique – Lido Paris; But I'm A Cheerleader – Turbine Theatre) as ‘Jane Seymour', with Freya Karlettis (Play On! – UK Tour; Hairspray; The Lion King) as ‘Anna of Cleves', Leesa Tulley (Why Am I So Single – Garrick Theatre; SIX – UK Tour) as ‘Katherine Howard', and Nia Stephen (&Juliet – UK Tour; The Enormous Crocodile – Regent's Park) will make her West End debut as ‘Catherine Parr'.

They are joined by Tegan Bannister (Oliver! – Gielgud Theatre & Chichester; I Should Be So Lucky – UK Tour; Les Misérables – West End & UK Tour) as Alternate ‘Aragon/Cleves', Mary Elliott as Alternate ‘Boleyn/Howard', and Ashlyn Weekes (Dear Evan Hansen – Asia Tour; Starlight Express – Wembley Park; The Royal Variety Performance 2024) as Alternate ‘Seymour/Parr'. The company is completed by Super Swings Laura Baxter, who is continuing from the 2025 cast in which she made her professional and West End debut, Gabs Boumford (SIX – Australasian Tour; Grease – Dubai Opera) and IMOGEN ROSE HART (Hamilton – UK Tour; A Chorus Line – Leicester Curve & Sadler's Wells; Your Lie in April – Theatre Royal Drury Lane).

The band features Ladies in Waiting Beth Jerem as Musical Director/Keys, Alice Angliss on Drums, Emma Jemima on Guitar, Kelly Morris on Bass, and Annabelle Lee Revak as Assistant Musical Director.

Think you know the SIX Wives of Henry VIII? Think again…

Prepare to lose your head and experience the Tudor Wives' lives as they turn back the clock and take to the stage to reclaim their crowns and retell their stories of love, loss and the infamous ex they all have in common.

Join Aragon, Boleyn, Seymour, Cleves, Howard and Parr, backed by their fierce on-stage band, the Ladies in Waiting, and Get Down to a royal retelling of the sassiest story in British Her-story.

SIX is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, with direction by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage. Choreography is by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, with set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, musical orchestration by Tom Curran, and musical supervision by Joe Beighton, and casting by Pearson Casting.

SIX is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes and George Stiles.

This newly announced company follows a remarkable period of international celebration for the musical. Autumn 2025 saw SIX welcome its original Japanese Queens for a special one-week residency at the Vaudeville Theatre, where the production was performed entirely in Japanese with English captions — a UK first. The residency drew both critical and audience acclaim, reaffirming the show's global resonance and its deepening relationship with international audiences.

2025 also saw the launch of the SIX the Musical Afternoon Tea at The Soho Hotel, a limited-edition collaboration running through to February 2026. Featuring pastries inspired by each Queen, the experience offers audiences another way to immerse themselves in the world of SIX ahead of seeing the musical in the West End.

Winner of over 35 international awards, including two 2022 Tony Awards, four WhatsOnStage awards, and nominated for five Oliviers, SIX can also be seen live on stage worldwide: as well as London's West End, the show continues to tour the UK and throughout Europe and internationally. Seasons in Manila and Singapore have recently been completed, and 2026 sees a new Australasian Tour opening in July, a new Spanish language production opening in Madrid in September, as well as tours to Netherlands, Germany and Asia.

SIX is currently playing at Broadway's Lena Horne Theatre, the tour continues to play cities throughout the US. In 2024, the show both achieved 1.5million followers globally – across YouTube, Instagram, X, TikTok and Facebook in the UK, US, Australia, Korea and beyond – and hit another milestone achievement, with SIX the Musical (UK Studio Cast Recording) and the Grammy Award-nominated SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT (the first Original Broadway Cast Recording ever recorded live on opening night) songs having been streamed in excess of 5.2 billion times.