Review: Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp Celebrate Friendship and Legacy at 54 Below

The friendship and history being celebrated during the current sold-out run at 54 Below has been 30 years in the making. Almost to the day that tech rehearsals began at an Off-Broadway theater for a little show called RENT, Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp were on the brink of becoming musical theater legacy. The packed audience—perhaps former RENT-heads, the affectionate term for fans who once camped out overnight to secure discounted rush tickets—was thoroughly enthralled by these Broadway icons and the music that shaped a generation. And rightly so. Whether you were a RENT-head or not, this hour-long concert was a joyful celebration of thrilling music, both deeply familiar and pleasantly unexpected.

Anthony Rapp & Adam Pascal

Pascal (who went on to star in Cabaret, Aida, Hair, Something Rotten!, and more) and Rapp (who later starred in You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown and If/Then) have aged gracefully, remaining both handsome and vocally formidable. Their friendship—and genuine admiration for each other’s artistry—was evident in their relaxed, often playful stage banter. Yes, they gave the audience exactly what they came for—songs from RENT—but they also offered much much more.

The evening opened with U2’s “Where the Streets Have No Name” from The Joshua Tree, setting a tone that reached beyond Broadway. The set list was interspersed with music the two were listening to while performing together decades ago—jamming with Jonathan Larson to Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees” and absorbing the socially conscious anthems of Peter Gabriel.

Adam Pascal

Rapp included songs by opening bands he discovered long before they reached mainstream success, including The National’s “Bloodbuzz Ohio” and Rilo Kiley’s “Portions for Foxes,” offering insight into his deep and discerning musical curiosity.

Pascal, a Long Island native, dedicated Billy Joel’s “I’ve Loved These Days” to the many childhood friends who have supported him throughout the years—many of whom were seated in the audience. Later, a deeply felt rendition of “When I’m Down,” dedicated to the late Chris Cornell, once again proved that he is not only a musical theater star but a bona fide rock artist! Even Rapp seemed awestruck, punctuating the performance with the evening’s recurring gag: “Pretty good.”

Other highlights included “Totally Fucked” from Spring Awakening—with the duo acknowledging they may be too old to perform the show, but certainly not too old to sing it—and a rousing rendition of Queen and David Bowie’s “Under Pressure.”

Anthony Rapp

The extraordinary four-member band brought power and kick-ass rock to the evening: music director Daniel Weiss on keyboards and electric guitar (a member of the original RENT band), Jerry Marotta on drums (known for his work with Peter Gabriel), Lee Moretti on electric guitar, and Paul Gilbert on electric bass.

At the heart of the night was a reverent tribute to Jonathan Larson’s music from RENT. “One Song Glory” remains as electrifying as when it first rocked Broadway. In a charming lead-up to the song, Pascal shared that early in the run he struggled to memorize the verses and taped an orange index card with the lyrics to the table—explaining why he only moved around during the chorus. Not until well into the Broadway run was the infamous orange cheat sheet finally removed. An amusing rendition of “Light My Candle” gave an alternative reaction to the original, with Rapp singing Mimi’s flirtatious part opposite Pascal’s Roger. The tenderness of “I’ll Cover You” recalled its origins with Tom and Angel, while “No Day But Today” and “What You Own” further deepened the evening’s emotional resonance. The finale, “Seasons of Love,” brought an immediate standing ovation—an acknowledgment of the friendships, history, and shared memories celebrated throughout the room.

Anthony Rapp & Adam Pascal

Follow the stars on Instagram at @albinokid1026 and @adampascal

Pascal and Rapp will return to 54 Below this summer with In Resonance. Tickets are currently on sale for August 18–22 and August 25–29—and if this evening was any indication, they won’t last long.

