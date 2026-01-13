Shane Gillis and John McKeever to Develop New Projects for Netflix

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

As part of a new overall deal, comedian Shane Gillis and director/writer John McKeever will develop film, series, and unscripted projects with Gillis to star in and produce two new stand-up specials, exclusively for Netflix.

The pair continues their work together on the hit scripted comedy series Tires, with Season 3, which just began production in West Chester, Pennsylvania. Returning for a third season with 12 new episodes in 2026, Tires stars Gillis (“Shane”), Steve Gerben (“Will”), Stavros Halkias (“Dave”), Kilah Fox (“Kilah”), and Chris O'Connor (“Cal”). Guest star Thomas Haden Church (“Phil”) also returns as a series regular following his debut in Season 2.

Tieres follows Will, the nervous and unqualified heir to an auto repair chain, who attempts to turn his father’s business around despite constant torture from his cousin and now employee, Shane. Since launching in 2024, both seasons of Tires earned over 25M views, spent multiple weeks in the US Top 10 TV list and were featured in the global Top 10 English TV list.

“Shane Gillis’ unapologetic comedy and knack for finding humor in everyday life is what sets him apart, said Tracey Pakosta, Vice President, Comedy Series, Netflix, US. "With Tires, he and John McKeever have turned that same raw, unfiltered energy into a show that feels familiar to many people. We’re excited for our continued partnership which means bringing more of their irreverent comedy to audiences around the world."

“Working with Netflix is great and it’ll be cool to shoot season 3 of Tires soon” said Shane Gillis. “Netflix has been nothing but creatively supportive of us. We have a few projects we’re excited to make under the Dad Sick banner and thankfully, it’s too late for them to back out" added John McKeever.”

Netflix and Gillis have teamed up on multiple comedic projects, including his first Netflix comedy special in 2023 Beautiful Dogs. Gillis sold out two performances during Netflix Is a Joke Fest in May 2024 and will debut a new stand-up special later this year.

