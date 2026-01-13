Video/Photos: The Fab Five Return for Tenth and Final Season of QUEER EYE

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





The Fab 5 are back for one final round of transformations. Netflix’s Emmy-winning series Queer Eye marks its 10th and final season in Washington, D.C., premiering on January 21, 2026.

In this season, the Fab 5 - Antoni, Jeremiah, Jonathan, Karamo and Tan - will celebrate the show’s legacy and impact, spotlighting heroes from the nation’s capital. Check out a new trailer and photos from the season now.

Queer Eye is executive produced by David Collins, Michael Williams, and Rob Eric for Scout Productions. Jennifer Lane serves as the showrunner and executive producer. Jordana Hochman, Mark Bracero, and Lyndsey Burr serve as executive producers for ITV Entertainment. Jeremiah Brent, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness serve as executive producers.

Queer Eye is the longest-running unscripted Netflix series, earning 40 Emmy nominations and 12 wins, and it continues to hold the record for the most wins ever in the Outstanding Structured Reality Program category with 6 consecutive wins. The series has also won multiple Critics' Choice Real TV Awards and received a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Reality Program.