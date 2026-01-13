NOW YOU SEE ME: NOW YOU DON’T Coming to Blu-ray in February

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, the third installment in the fan-favorite Now You See Me franchise, will be coming to 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 17. Check out the new special feature lineup below.

The movie stars Jesse Eisenberg (The Social Network), Woody Harrelson (Zombieland), Dave Franco (Together), Isla Fisher (Confessions of a Shopaholic), and the new illusionists Justice Smith (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Dominic Sessa (The Holdovers), and Ariana Greenblatt (Barbie).

In the new movie, The Four Horsemen (Eisenberg, Harrelson, Franco, Fisher) are back to unite with a new generation of illusionists for a new global, high-stakes adventure. Their mission: Expose the corruption of Veronika Vanderberg (Rosamund Pike), a powerful diamond heiress with ties to arms dealers, traffickers, and warlords.

Aided by the legendary Thaddeus (Morgan Freeman), the two generations of magicians must overcome their differences to try and defeat their cunning and dangerous adversary, in this magic-fueled heist filled with the franchise’s signature twists, turns, and thrilling reveals — along with some of the most thrilling illusions ever captured on film.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is directed by Ruben Fleischer (Venom, Uncharted, Zombieland), from a screenplay by Michael Lesslie and Paul Wernick & Rhett Reese and Seth Grahame-Smith, story by Eric Warren Singer and Michael Lesslie, and based on characters created by Boaz Yakin & Edward Ricourt. Lionsgate presents, a Cohen Pictures production.

SPECIAL FEATURES

Audio Commentary with Director Ruben Fleischer and Producer Bobby Cohen

Lord of Illusions — Follow director Ruben Fleischer as he joins the Now You See Me series, revealing what attracted him to the project and how he balanced his vision with the style of the previous films.

Now You See Me… Again — Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, and Morgan Freeman come together again, sharing what pulled them back to THE FRANCHISE and fueled the excitement behind this third film.

Heart of Stone — Go behind the scenes as the cast and crew spotlight Rosamund Pike’s portrayal of the formidable Veronika Vanderberg.

Quick Change — A spotlight on costume designer Sophie Canale’s creative vision, bringing the characters of Now You See Me: Now You Don’t to life through their wardrobe.

Nothing Up My Sleeve — Unveil the magic with insights from the cast and crew on working alongside three renowned magic consultants to create real, on-camera illusions.

The Magic Castle — Take a detailed tour of the sets and locations of Now You See Me: Now You Don’t with production designer David Scheunemann, including insights on the Abu Dhabi shoots and production challenges.

Deleted and Extended Scenes

Theatrical Trailer

Photo Credit: Katalin Vermes/Lionsgate