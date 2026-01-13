NOW YOU SEE ME: NOW YOU DON’T Coming to Blu-ray in February

The third installment in the fan-favorite Now You See Me franchise will be coming home on February 17.
Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, the third installment in the fan-favorite Now You See Me franchise, will be coming to 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 17. Check out the new special feature lineup below.
The movie stars Jesse Eisenberg (The Social Network), Woody Harrelson (Zombieland), Dave Franco (Together), Isla Fisher (Confessions of a Shopaholic), and the new illusionists Justice Smith (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Dominic Sessa (The Holdovers), and Ariana Greenblatt (Barbie).
In the new movie, The Four Horsemen (Eisenberg, Harrelson, Franco, Fisher) are back to unite with a new generation of illusionists for a new global, high-stakes adventure. Their mission: Expose the corruption of Veronika Vanderberg (Rosamund Pike), a powerful diamond heiress with ties to arms dealers, traffickers, and warlords.
Aided by the legendary Thaddeus (Morgan Freeman), the two generations of magicians must overcome their differences to try and defeat their cunning and dangerous adversary, in this magic-fueled heist filled with the franchise’s signature twists, turns, and thrilling reveals — along with some of the most thrilling illusions ever captured on film.
Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is directed by Ruben Fleischer (Venom, Uncharted, Zombieland), from a screenplay by Michael Lesslie and Paul Wernick & Rhett Reese and Seth Grahame-Smith, story by Eric Warren Singer and Michael Lesslie, and based on characters created by Boaz Yakin & Edward Ricourt. Lionsgate presents, a Cohen Pictures production.
Photo Credit: Katalin Vermes/Lionsgate
Videos