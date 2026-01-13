Interview: MD Alexa Tarantino Talks DUKE IN AFRICA at Jazz At Lincoln Center

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This January, Jazz at Lincoln Center will present two major concerts that offer fresh, timely entry points into the legacy of Duke Ellington, exploring both his profound connection to Africa and his groundbreaking sacred works, as part of the institution’s 2025–26 Mother Africa season. The first is Duke in Africa, from January 15 to 17. The second is Come Sunday: The Sacred Works of Duke Ellington, which plays January 30 and 31.

Duke in Africa features the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis. It will be led by music directors (and newest JLCO members) Alexa Tarantino and Chris Lewis. It’s a powerful tribute to Duke Ellington’s profound ties to the African continent, revisiting the rich cultural inspirations that shaped the composer’s work. The program features selections from Afro-Bossa (1963), a vibrant fusion of Afro-Cuban and Brazilian rhythms; the Liberian Suite (1947), written in honor of Liberia’s centennial; the Grammy Award–winning Togo Brava Suite (1971) and more. Together, these works illuminate Ellington’s enduring ability to transcend cultural boundaries, drawing deeply from African traditions while resonating with audiences around the world.

We spoke with Alexa Tarantino about the upcoming concert.

What are you most looking forward to about music directing Duke in Africa?

One of the records that we selected our repertoire from for these “Duke in Africa” concerts is Duke Ellington’s “Afro-Bossa” record. This is one of my all-time favorites, so I can’t wait to hear the music come together in-person with the JLCO. Co-music directing with one of my closest friends and colleagues, Chris Lewis, is going to be a blast. We always have a great time working together and this is no exception.

Can you tell us a little about the background behind some of the music you're featuring in this concert?

Chris Lewis and I have selected repertoire primarily from Duke’s “Afro-Bossa” recording (1963) , the “Liberian Suite” (1947), and the “Togo Brava Suite” (1971). One of my favorite things about Duke’s music is that featured his bandmembers so beautifully in many different capacities. I look forward to hearing our colleagues in the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis do their thing with the unique melodies that Duke composed.

What legacy did Duke Ellington leave on the jazz world?

Duke Ellington was an incredibly prolific composer, pianist, and bandleader who created a canon of repertoire that is unlike anything else. In his composing style he is known for highlighting the individuality of his bandmembers, and he also developed a distinct sound as he wrote for the “togetherness” of the ensemble. Duke’s music is so deeply rooted in the blues, swing, and is performed with such beauty, sophistication, and character… that you can’t help but dance when you hear it.

What was important to you about this season “Mother Africa” and highlighting Ellington's connection to cultural inspirations from Africa?

As part of our current season, the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis completed a monumental three-week tour of Africa in the Fall. This was a once-in-a-lifetime experience and my first trip to Africa. We met so many remarkable people and experienced such beautiful music in each of the countries that we visited: South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, and Ghana. We are fortunate to be able to play our music for people all over the world, but we are even luckier to be able to learn from them, their music, and their stories. It’s amazing how much you can have in common with someone who lives all the way across the world. Duke wrote music for places and people that inspired him. It’s a meaningful way to pay tribute and respect to people and cultures that have moved you, and to celebrate all walks of life. This feels especially important at this moment in time — celebrating our differences and coming together, rather than breaking apart.

Do you have any other upcoming shows or projects you'd like to highlight besides this one?

In addition to our tour dates around the country and to various parts of the world, we’ve got a whole season full of concerts at Jazz at Lincoln Center that you can check out at JAZZ.ORG. When the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra is off, many of us perform with our own groups as well. My group, the Alexa Tarantino Quartet, recently released a new record titled “The Roar and the Whisper”, out now on Jazz at Lincoln Center’s record label, Blue Engine Records.

Header photo credit: Gilberto Tadday/Jazz at Lincoln Center

Find tickets to Duke in Africa from January 15 to 17 and more upcoming shows at Jazz at Lincoln Center on their website here.