BROADWAY & BEYOND ACT II Comes to PJPAC

This second chapter brings together iconic Broadway favourites and contemporary stage hits in a richly orchestrated concert experience.

By: Jan. 14, 2026
Broadway & Beyond Act II is coming to PJPAC in April.  Back by popular demand, Broadway & Beyond Act II returns with an all-new programme celebrating the power, emotion, and spectacle of musical theatre.

This second chapter brings together iconic Broadway favourites and Contemporary Stage hits in a richly orchestrated concert experience, performed by the Tutan Festival Orchestra in collaboration with Malaysian Voices Collective and special guest Jaclyn Victor, under the baton of Kevin Field.

This is more than a concert — it’s a journey through stories that sing, soar, and resonate. From show-stopping anthems to intimate, heartfelt moments, voices and orchestra unite to bring the drama of the stage to life. Expect sweeping melodies, unforgettable performances, and the magic of Broadway reimagined in full symphonic colour — an evening that lingers long after the final curtain call.




