Video: Watch a Sneak Peek Clip From the Series Premiere of New STARZ Drama THE NOWHERE MAN

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

STARZ has unveiled a sneak peek clip of the premiere episode of “The Nowhere Man” debuting on Friday, January 16. Titled, “The things we carry," the series premiere will debut January 16, 2026.

The show picks up with Lukas (Bonko Khoza), who lives in the shadows after his haunting days as a mercenary. Once a member of an elite Special Forces brigade, he now drifts through the back streets of Johannesburg with nothing but a battered trolley and the ghosts of the men he’s killed. Crippled by PTSD and determined to outrun his past, he survives as a junk collector, sifting through refuse in search of items he can transform into something useful for the shelter that has become his home.

However, after overhearing a cry for help while scavenging, he witnesses a home invasion and has no choice but to get involved. This, ultimately, forces him back into the very world he’s been trying to escape. To survive, he will have to come face-to-face with his demons and confront the dark secrets of his old life.

The series stars Naturi Naughton-Lewis (“Power,” “Power Book II: Ghost,” Notorious) as “Ruby,” Bonko Khoza (The Woman King) as “Lukas, Dineo Rasedile (“Blood Legacy,” “Law, Love and Betrayal”) as “Neo,” Nathan Castle (“One Piece”) as “Jonah,” Langley Kirkwood (Invictus, Dred) as “Lazarus,” and Greg Kriek (Rebel Moon: Part One - A Child of Fire, Rogue) as “Damon.”

“The Nowhere Man” was filmed on location in South Africa and created by Motion Story and produced by Phillip Wolmarans and Nick Keulemans. Fred Wolmarans and Gareth Crocker directed, with Crocker serving as showrunner. Additional executive producers include Chris Lawrance, Colleen Lawrance, Sean Mik’ael Butler, Naturi Naughton-Lewis and Two Lewis.

Photo Credit: STARZ