Video: Tiffany Hadish, Jaime Camil & More in YO GABBA GABBALAND! Season 2 Trailer

The trailer has been released for season two of Yo Gabba GabbaLand!, led by rising star Kamryn Smith as Kammy Kam, and featuring the original performers: Brobee (Amos Watene), Foofa (Emma Penrose), Muno (Adam Deibert), Toodee (Erin Pearce) and Plex (Christian Jacobs).

Season two brings this group together with a new roster of musical guests to create dynamic performances and original songs, aiming to help kids and families uncover life lessons through music and movement. The ten-episode season will premiere on Friday, January 30, on Apple TV.

The ‘Super Music Friends' and special guests feature an all-star mix of acclaimed and Grammy-winning artists, including Santigold, Ziggy Marley, Sharon Van Etten, Sleigh Bells, Yola, Still Woozy, Silversun Pickups, Chicano Batman, The Aquabats! and Hemlocke Springs.

Viewers will also hear fresh jingles from Freedom Fry, Turnpike Troubadours, Ginger Root, CHVRCHES, KING Tuff, Mates of State, Hatchie, Sylvan Esso and Chai. In addition, the new season features returning fan favorites and new guest stars, including Billy Eichner (“Bros”), Tiffany Haddish (“Girls Trip”), David Arquette (“Scream”), Brendan Hunt (“Ted Lasso”), Jaime Camil (“Schmigadoon”) and more.

Created by Emmy Award-nominated Scott Schultz and Christian Jacobs (co-creators of “Yo Gabba Gabba!”), “Yo Gabba GabbaLand” is produced in partnership and collaboration with WildBrain and Yo Gabba Gabba, LLC, co-owners of the brand. Schultz and Jacobs also serve as executive producers for Yo Gabba Gabba LLC, alongside Stephanie Betts and Josh Scherba for WildBrain. Season one of “Yo Gabba GabbaLand!” was recently nominated for a 2026 Children’s & Family Emmy Award.

Photo Credit: Apple TV