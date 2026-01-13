Japan Hit KOKUHO to Receive Limited IMAX Release in January

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

KOKUHO, the acclaimed film by director Sang-il Lee, will arrive exclusively in IMAX theaters for special preview screenings one night only on January 21, from producer and distributor GKIDS.

Screening on 15 screens nationwide, tickets now on sale. The live action epic will also be released in theaters in New York, Los Angeles and Toronto on February 6, with major North American expansion beginning February 20.

KOKUHO follows the struggles of an actor across decades as he gives everything to become the greatest at his craft, directed by Sang-il Lee (Pachinko Season 2, Hula Girls, Rage), and stars Ryo Yoshizawa (Kingdom), Ryusei Yokohama (Your Eyes Tell), and Academy Award nominee Ken Watanabe (The Last Samurai, Batman Begins, Inception).

Their performances honor the art of Kabuki, with lead actor Ryo Yoshizawa having trained for 18 months in the art and history of Kabuki theater to fully embody the role of Kikuo.

Japan’s official submission for Best International Feature at the 98th Academy Awards, the movie broke a 22-year-old record in late November, becoming the highest-grossing live-action film of all time in its market with over 12.3 million tickets sold to date, surpassing $111 million USD. In December, it was shortlisted for two Oscar categories — Best International Feature, in addition to Best Makeup and Hairstyling for artists Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino, and Tadashi Nishimatsu.

KOKUHO made its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in Directors’ Fortnight and subsequently played as an official selection at the Shanghai International Film Festival, followed by North American debuts at the Toronto Film Festival and AFI Fest. Director Sang-il Lee was honored with the Akira Kurosawa Award at the Tokyo International Film Festival in the fall, recognizing filmmakers who will guide the industry into the future on behalf of the film. GKIDS first opened the film for one-week qualifying runs in Los Angeles and New York this past November, which resulted in sold-out shows and a strong cumulative gross of over $77,000 ($38,500 per screen), ahead of its nationwide rollout this February.

Photo courtesy of GKIDS