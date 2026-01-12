Calgary Opera To Present HANSEL AND GRETEL In New Puppet-Infused Production

The family-friendly opera runs January through February at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.
Calgary Opera will present a new production of HANSEL AND GRETEL from January 31 through February 6, 2026, at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium. The production features designs by Calgary-based The Old Trout Puppet Workshop and is recommended for audiences ages six and up.
Engelbert Humperdinck’s opera, with a libretto by Adelheid Wette, will be presented in a staging that incorporates puppetry and visual design by The Old Trout Puppet Workshop. The production will feature the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Calgary Opera Artistic Director Jonathan Brandani, and performances by the Cantaré Children’s Choir.
“This production is particularly special as it is so visually exciting. The Trouts have designed a world where design and storytelling come to life. Hansel and Gretel is a story we all have a little bit of knowledge of — it is a world full of magical creatures, and the music is so lush and engaging,” said Stage Director Brenna Corner.
Brandani added, “The music of Hansel and Gretel is one of the most evocative scores ever written, and even though it was composed before the time of movies, it has such a cinematic power that if you close your eyes you'll feel like you have been transported into a dream-like realm filled with magical creatures.”
Conductor: Jonathan Brandani
Stage Director: Brenna Corner
Set, Costume & Puppet Design: The Old Trout Puppet Workshop
Cantaré Children’s Choir Founder & Artistic Director: Catherine Glaser-Climie
Hansel: Xenia Puskarz Thomas
Gretel: Simone Osborne
Witch / Gertrude: Claire Barnett-Jones
Peter: Peter Barrett
Sandman / Sleep Fairy: Maria Milenic
Dewman / Dew Fairy: Katelyn Bird
Saturday, January 31, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, February 1 at 2:00 p.m.
Friday, February 6 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are available at calgaryopera.com or by calling Calgary Opera Audience Services at 403-262-7286. Tickets are offered at a reduced price for audience members ages 18 and under.
