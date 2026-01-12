Calgary Opera To Present HANSEL AND GRETEL In New Puppet-Infused Production

🎭 NEW! Opera Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Opera & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Calgary Opera will present a new production of HANSEL AND GRETEL from January 31 through February 6, 2026, at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium. The production features designs by Calgary-based The Old Trout Puppet Workshop and is recommended for audiences ages six and up.

Engelbert Humperdinck’s opera, with a libretto by Adelheid Wette, will be presented in a staging that incorporates puppetry and visual design by The Old Trout Puppet Workshop. The production will feature the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Calgary Opera Artistic Director Jonathan Brandani, and performances by the Cantaré Children’s Choir.

“This production is particularly special as it is so visually exciting. The Trouts have designed a world where design and storytelling come to life. Hansel and Gretel is a story we all have a little bit of knowledge of — it is a world full of magical creatures, and the music is so lush and engaging,” said Stage Director Brenna Corner.

Brandani added, “The music of Hansel and Gretel is one of the most evocative scores ever written, and even though it was composed before the time of movies, it has such a cinematic power that if you close your eyes you'll feel like you have been transported into a dream-like realm filled with magical creatures.”

ARTISTIC TEAM

Conductor: Jonathan Brandani

Stage Director: Brenna Corner

Set, Costume & Puppet Design: The Old Trout Puppet Workshop

Cantaré Children’s Choir Founder & Artistic Director: Catherine Glaser-Climie

CAST

Hansel: Xenia Puskarz Thomas

Gretel: Simone Osborne

Witch / Gertrude: Claire Barnett-Jones

Peter: Peter Barrett

Sandman / Sleep Fairy: Maria Milenic

Dewman / Dew Fairy: Katelyn Bird

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Saturday, January 31, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 1 at 2:00 p.m.

Friday, February 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at calgaryopera.com or by calling Calgary Opera Audience Services at 403-262-7286. Tickets are offered at a reduced price for audience members ages 18 and under.