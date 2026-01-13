Madison Beer Sets 'The Locket Tour' Across North America, Europe, & the UK

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Two-time GRAMMY-nominated and platinum-selling artist Madison Beer will hit the road on the locket tour. With stops throughout North America, Europe, and the UK, the tour marks the first time her forthcoming new album, locket, will be played live for the masses. locket releases this Friday, January 16, and is available for presave now HERE. The tour will be promoted by Live Nation.

This spring and summer, Beer will visit major cities around the globe, including Berlin, Paris, London, Los Angeles, and New York, with support from Isabel LaRosa on the Europe and UK shows, thủy on the North America leg, and Lulu Simon on all dates. The run of shows will come to a close on July 13 with a homecoming performance at the Madison Square Garden.

Madison’s upcoming studio album, locket, is set for release on Epic Records this Friday, January 16, 2026. Written and co-produced by Beer, the album features her new singles “yes baby” and “bittersweet.” “Yes Baby,” soared to #1 on Billboard’s Dance Airplay chart while “bittersweet” became her fastest song to enter Top 40 radio and earning her career debut on Billboard’s Hot 100. Beer performed the single at the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, where the YouTube livestream peaked at 2.5M viewers during her set, and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

U.S. Fans can sign up now here to access the Seated registration presale beginning on Friday, January 16 at 10am local time. A Citi presale will also begin at 10am local time (details below). The general onsale will begin Wednesday, January 21 at 10am local time. Here.

Citi is the official card of the locket tour in North America. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Friday, January 16 at 10am local time until Tuesday, January 20 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit here.

To participate in the Madison Beer Europe/UK pre-order presale on Monday, January 19 at 10am local time, you can pre-order the album via her store HERE until Sunday, January 18 at 3pm GMT. Codes will be distributed via email. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Wednesday, January 21 at 10am local time at here.

Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets in the Netherlands, France and Belgium. Mastercard presale starts Monday, January 19 at 10am local and ends Wednesday, January 21 at 9am local. Preferred ticket access to some of the best tickets are available in the UK and aforementioned countries from Wednesday, January 21 at 10am local. Check out here for details.

Madison Beer: the locket tour 2026 dates:

Mon May 11 - Kraków, PL - TAURON Arena Kraków+*

Wed May 13 - Vienna, AT - Marx Halle+*

Thu May 14 - Munich, DE - Zenith+*

Fri May 15 - Düsseldorf, DE - Mitsubishi Electric Halle+*

Sun May 17 - Hamburg, DE - Sporthalle Hamburg+*

Tue May 19 - Berlin, DE - Max-Schmeling-Halle+*

Thu May 21 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome+*

Fri May 22 - Paris, FR - Adidas Arena+*

Sun May 24 - Madrid, ES - Palacio Vistalegre+*

Tue May 26 - Barcelona, ES - Sant Jordi Club+*

Thu May 28 - Antwerp, BE - Lotto Arena+*

Sat May 30 - London, UK - The O2+*

Sun May 31 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live+*

Mon Jun 8 - Austin, TX - Moody Center^*

Tue Jun 9 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory^*

Sat Jun 13 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas^*

Mon Jun 15 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre^*

Tue Jun 16 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre^*

Sat Jun 20 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre^*

Sun Jun 21 - San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square at Petco Park^*

Tue Jun 23 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium^*

Wed Jun 24 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum^*

Mon Jun 29 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom^*

Wed Jul 01 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy^*

Thu Jul 02 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live^*

Sun Jul 05 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater^*

Mon Jul 06 - Washington, DC - The Anthem^*

Tue Jul 07 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark^*

Thu Jul 09 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre^*

Fri Jul 10 - Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum^*

Sun Jul 12 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway^*

Mon Jul 13 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden^*

+With Isabel LaRosa

^With thủy

*With Lulu Simon

About Madison Beer:

Madison Beer is a platinum-selling, two-time GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter, producer, and author. Her second studio album, Silence Between Songs, earned her first GRAMMY nomination and second consecutive spot on the Billboard 200, following Life Support.

Her “Sweet Relief” music video quickly hit a million views, while “Spinnin” inspired her third headlining tour. ‘The Spinnin Tour’ spanned 60+ dates across the US, EU, UK and Australia, with sold-out stops at iconic venues like Radio City Music Hall and the Greek Theater. Beer earned her second GRAMMY nomination for “make you mine” in the Best Dance Pop Recording category. Since its release in 2024, the track reached #1 on Billboard’s Dance Airplay chart. “yes baby,” released last September, also reached the top of the chart.

Photo Credit: Morgan Maher