Photos: MOANA JR. at The Sonwa Sakuba Institute for the Performing Arts

The Sonwa Sakuba Institute for the Performing Arts (SSIPA) officially launched its Cape Town expansion with a sold-out run of Moana JR. at Theatre Arts. Check out photos from the performance below!

Following four years of award-winning success at the National Arts Festival and in East London, SSIPA’s arrival in the Mother City marks a new chapter for local youth arts training. The production, which ran from 16 to 23 December, served as the high-energy launchpad for SSIPA’s prestigious Kids & Teens Programme, now open for enrollment in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Directed and choreographed by the acclaimed Sonwa Sakuba (Sarafina!, Buzani Kubawo), the production brought Lin-Manuel Miranda’s iconic score to life through a uniquely South African lens. Led by breakout stars Chelsea Fyn (Moana) and Sebastian Edridge (Maui), the cast enthralled families with hits like "How Far I’ll Go" and "You’re Welcome."

The creative powerhouse behind the production included Musical Direction by Kay Mosiane (lead performer in Chicago and Cinderella). Design was a collaborative effort between Sakuba, Robin Palm, and Marianne Hilstead.



Moana Jr.

