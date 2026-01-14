Ryan Hurst Cast as Kratos in Prime Video’s GOD OF WAR Series

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ryan Hurst has been tapped to play Kratos in Prime Video’s God of War from Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios. Hurst previously played Thor in PlayStation’s God of War Ragnarök and was nominated for a BAFTA Award for his performance.

God of War follows father and son Kratos and Atreus as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human.

The titular character of the entire franchise, Kratos is Spartan by birth and a god by nature. Raised in a martial culture, he rose to command armies in service of his homeland until one day making a fateful deal with Ares, the Greek God of War and losing his soul in exchange for being victorious in battle.

Over the course of ten games, Kratos vanquished mortals, creatures and gods alike. In the process, he has become an iconic character in pop culture, known for his stoic nature, unchallenged combat skills, and tragic past. In the live-action series, his story will closely follow the path of the last two games as he deals with his ten-year-old son, Atreus.

Based on PlayStation’s ancient mythology-themed video game, the series has received a two-season order, with pre-production underway in Vancouver, and casting has begun.

Emmy Award-winning director Frederick E.O. Toye (Shōgun, The Boys, Fallout) has signed on to direct the first two episodes of God of War. Ronald D. Moore serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer.

Additional executive producers include Maril Davis, Cory Barlog, Naren Shankar, Matthew Graham, Asad Qizilbash, Jeff Ketcham, Hermen Hulst, Roy Lee, and Brad Van Arragon. Joe Menosky, Marc Bernardin, Tania Lotia, and Ben McGinnis serve as co-executive producers on the series.

Perhaps best known for his work on the FX smash hit Sons of Anarchy, Hurst recently wrapped shooting Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey opposite Matt Damon and Tom Holland. Other screen credits include AMC’s The Walking Dead, Bates Motel, and Remember the Titans.

Photo Credit: Prime