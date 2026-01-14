Rebecca Lynn Goldfarb's IMPACT to Have Limited Run At The Tank

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This February, Look to the Stars will present the new play Impact, a sharp, heartfelt play by Rebecca Lynn Goldfarb, directed by Rosie Corr, running from February 2- 8, 2026, at NYC The Tank.

Set against the backdrop of an upcoming Bat Mitzvah and based on a true story, Impact follows a family as they confront a shared trauma that has shaped and fractured their lives. What unfolds is an unexpectedly funny and piercing exploration of how families survive the moments that change everything, and what it takes to begin again. What happens when a family finally says the quiet parts out loud?

The cast includes Rebecca Lynn Goldfarb (Off-Broadway October 7), Shauna Bloom (NYC: Breaking the Trust), Sophie Knap (Broadway: Once), Andrew Shapiro (The Threepenny Opera), and Doug Shapiro (Off-Broadway: Once Upon a Mattress), whose collective performances bring intimacy and immediacy to the stage. The play's tone, by turns comedic and devastating, reflects real life, where laughter and grief often sit at the same dinner table.

The play has already resonated strongly with industry audiences. IMPACT was a semi-finalist for the Jewish Plays Project's 15th Annual Playwriting Contest.

Director Rosie Corr, whose work emphasizes consent, agency, and humanity, has guided the play through multiple developmental milestones, culminating in its current full-length production. “IMPACT doesn't offer easy answers,” Corr notes. “It offers something better, recognition.”

Originally developed through workshops, readings, and a sold-out industry presentation, IMPACT arrives at a moment when conversations around mental health, family trauma, and Jewish visibility feel especially urgent. With nearly half of U.S. adolescents experiencing mental health challenges, the play seeks not to preach, but to open doors, to dialogue, to understanding, and to help

IMPACT will play a limited engagement at The Tank on Monday, Feb 2 at 7 PM; Wednesday, Feb 4 at 7 PM; Saturday, Feb 7 at 3 PM; and Sunday, Feb 8 at 3 PM.