Video: Watch a Sneak Preview Clip From Episode 2 of TEHRAN Season 2

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Apple TV has shared a sneak peek clip from the second episode of the International global espionage thriller, “Tehran” season three. In the episode, titled “Friend or Foe," Tamar calls on an old enemy for help before meeting her match. Faraz feels the squeeze. Peterson faces disaster.

The second episode will premiere Friday, January 16, followed by new episodes every Friday through February 27, 2026 on Apple TV.

This season welcomes multi-Emmy Award nominee Hugh Laurie to the cast. Laurie stars alongside Niv Sultan, who reprises her role as agent 'Tamar Rabinyan,' as well as returning stars Shaun Toub and Shila Ommi, and new additions Sasson Gabai, Phoenix Raei, and Bahar Pars.

Tehran follows Tamar (Sultan), a Mossad hacker-agent who infiltrates Tehran under a false identity. After going rogue at the end of season two and reeling from the loss of her closest allies, in season three, Tamar must find a way to reinvent herself and win back the Mossad’s support if she is to survive.

Tehran is executive produced by Eden and Shula Spiegel for Donna and Shula Productions; Alon Aranya for Paper Plane Productions; Zonder, Syrkin, Omri Shenhar, Saint, Dari Shai Slutzky, and Tal Fraifeld and Ronny Perry for Kan. The fourth season of Tehran is now in production.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple