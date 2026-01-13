Video: Watch a Sneak Peek Promo for the Season 2 Finale of LANDMAN

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Paramount+ has released a new promo for the highly anticipated season 2 finale of Landman. Titled "Tragedy and Flies,” the episode will debut on the streamer Sunday, January 18.

Led by Oscar winner Billy Bob Thornton as the titular landman, the official synopsis for Episode 10 reads: "Tommy regroups amid the chaos, reaffirming Norris family bonds with Cooper." Check out the new sneak peek now.

Co-created by Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, the hit Western series stars Thornton, Oscar nominee Demi Moore, Oscar nominee Andy Garcia, Ali Larter, and Oscar nominee Sam Elliott. Additional cast includes Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan, and Colm Feore.

Set in the boomtowns of West Texas, Landman is a modern tale of fortune seeking amongst roughnecks and wildcat billionaires, fueling an oil boom so big it’s reshaping the climate, the economy and geopolitics.

In Season Two, as oil rises from the earth, so do secrets – and Tommy Norris’s (Thornton) breaking point may be closer than he realizes. Facing mounting pressure from M-Tex Oil, Cami Miller (Moore), and the shadow of his kin, survival in West Texas isn’t noble – it’s brutal. And sooner or later something’s got to break.

Landman is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Christian Wallace, Billy Bob Thornton, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman, and Stephen Kay. Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch for Imperative Entertainment, and J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt for Texas Monthly also executive produce. Tommy Turtle serves as co-executive producer.

Photo Credit: Paramount+