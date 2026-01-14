Photos/Video: INTO THE WOODS at the Bridge Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

London Theatre Company has released a trailer and new production photos from Into the Woods. The major new production, directed by Jordan Fein with set and costume design by Tom Scutt, is now playing the Bridge Theatre until Saturday 30 May 2026.

The cast are Valda Aviks (The Addams Family Musical – original UK tour) as Grandmother/Giant, Geoffrey Aymer (The Wizard of Oz – London Palladium) as Cinderella’s Father, Katie Brayben (Tammy Faye – Broadway & Almeida; Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical) as the Baker’s Wife, Bella Brown (Evita – London Palladium) as Rapunzel, Chumisa Dornford-May (Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812 – Donmar Warehouse; Olivier Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical) as Cinderella, Kate Fleetwood (London Road – National Theatre; Olivier Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical) as the Witch, Jo Foster (Why Am I So Single? – Garrick Theatre) as Jack, Michael Gould (Oedipus – Wyndham’s Theatre) as the Narrator/Mysterious Man, Jennifer Hepburn (Mamma Mia! – Novello Theatre) as Cinderella’s Stepmother, Hana Ichijo (The Baker’s Wife – Menier Chocolate Factory) as Lucinda, Julie Jupp (A Christmas Carol – Old Vic) as Jack’s Mother, Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson (42nd Street – Theatre Royal Drury Lane) as Florinda, Gracie McGonigal (The Little Big Things – Soho Place) as Little Red Ridinghood, Hughie O’Donnell (King Lear – Wyndham’s Theatre) as the Steward, Jamie Parker (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – Palace Theatre; Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Play) as the Baker, Oliver Savile (Wicked – Apollo Victoria) as Cinderella’s Prince/Wolf and Rhys Whitfield (The Phantom of the Opera – His Majesty’s Theatre) as Rapunzel’s Prince. Completing the cast are Standbys Taite-Elliot Drew (Cabaret – The Kit Kat Club), Jacob Fowler (Heathers – The Other Palace), Sophie Linder-Lee (Wicked – Apollo Victoria) and Chloe Saracco (Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812 – Donmar Warehouse).

Sondheim and Lapine’s second collaboration after Sunday in the Park with George brilliantly weaves together four Grimms’ fairy-tales. On its Broadway debut in 1986, Into the Woods won Tony awards each for Sondheim (Best Original Score) and Lapine (Best Book). In London it has had productions by Richard Jones (Phoenix Theatre, 1990), John Crowley (Donmar, 1998) and Timothy Sheader (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, 2010). This will be its first major London production since 2016.

Joining director Jordan Fein and set and Costume Designer Tom Scutt on the creative and production team are musical supervisor and musical director Mark Aspinall, sound designer Adam Fisher, lighting designer Aideen Malone, video designer Roland Horvath, movement director Jenny Ogilvie, wigs, hair & make-up designer Sam Cox, puppetry designers Cheryl ‘Chuck’ Brown, Max Humphries and Tom Scutt, production manager Chris Hay, associate director Georgia Green, scenic associate David Allen, associate musical director Alex Beetschen, associate sound designer Ollie Durrant, associate lighting designer Lucy Adams, associate Costume Designer Lucy Martin, wigs, hair & make-up supervisor Charlie Watson, props supervisors Jonathan Hall and Chris Marcus for Marcus Hall Props, orchestral management is by Andy Barnwell and Rich Weeden for BW Musicians and casting director is Stuart Burt CDG CSA.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson