Houdini’s Famous Illusion To Be Performed By Magician Ben Pratt at Park Theatre

The famed magician and illusionist Harry Houdini will be honored at Jaffrey’s Park Theatre on Saturday, January 24 at 7:30pm. As part of his performance, magician Ben Pratt will feature his version of Harry Houdini’s famous “Wall of Bricks Illusion.” Houdini walked through walls in full sight of the audience. Pratt’s new take of this memorable illusion, a walk through a wall of rope, will be an audience favorite among his many other illusions and tricks.

Ben returns to The Park for an unprecedented fifth time. He brings his illusions, magic, comedy to the grand 330-seat Eppes Auditorium at The Park. One of his showstoppers is levitating a child from the audience into the air.

Like most magicians that you see today, Ben Pratt fell in love with magic at a very young age. He grew up in a tiny town in New Hampshire with a population of less than 1,000 people. Far away from any big city or access to any magical props. However, that never stopped him from living his dream of performing. Ben has won multiple awards, opened for major celebrity acts, and has performed all over New England and beyond, including Las Vegas, Foxwoods, Mohegan Sun, and Gillette Stadium. Ben creates a 75-minute in-your-face stand-up comedy show combined with magic and illusions that widely appeals to both adults and kids. From the moment he walks into a room ready to perform to when he exits, he will always leave people begging for more.