Tickets Now Available for Mamoru Hosoda’s SCARLET in IMAX

Tickets are now on sale for SCARLET, written and directed by Academy Award nominee Mamoru Hosoda, released by Sony Pictures Classics. The subtitled version of the film will open exclusively in IMAX on February 6, 2026 before expanding nationwide on February 13, 2026, with both subtitled and dubbed versions in standard theaters. SCARLET received a qualifying run in select cities last month. Tickets for SCARLET are now available via the IMAX website.

The film had its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival before making its North American and New York debuts at the Toronto International Film Festival and New York Film Festival, respectively. Cementing its place among this season’s most celebrated animated films, SCARLET has received three nominations for the 2026 Annie Awards, including Best Feature (Independent), Best Direction (Feature) and Best Writing (Feature).

From visionary filmmaker Hosoda comes a time-bending animated adventure about SCARLET, a medieval-era, sword fighting princess on a dangerous quest to avenge the death of her father. After failing at her mission and finding herself gravely injured in the Otherworld that exists SOMEWHERE BETWEEN life and death, she encounters an idealistic young man from our present day who not only helps her to heal but shows her the possibility of a future free of bitterness and rage. When confronted again by her father's killer, Scarlet faces her most daunting battle: can she break the cycle of hatred and find meaning in life beyond revenge?

SCARLET is produced by Yuichiro Saito under Studio CHIZU, the animation studio co-founded by Saito and Hosoda, Toshimi Tanio under Nippon TV and Nozomu Takahashi, under Studio CHIZU. Sony Pictures co-produced and co-financed, in addition to Studio CHIZU and Nippon TV. Sony Pictures Releasing International is distributing SCARLET throughout the rest of the world for Columbia Pictures.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics